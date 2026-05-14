The Power are bracing for a huge challenge against the Suns in Darwin

Josh Carr looks on during Port Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DESPITE not playing in Darwin in 13 years, Yartapuulti knows what to expect when it seeks to snap Gold Coast's imposing winning streak in the Northern Territory capital.

"Lots of mistakes. Slippery. It's uncomfortable," Power coach Josh Carr said on the eve of Friday night's fixture.

"But it's the same for everyone."

The sixth-placed Suns are on a nine-game winning stretch in Darwin dating back to 2022, while the Power haven't played in the city since 2013.

"It's a big challenge but I guess every win that they get, they're closer to a loss," Carr said.

"We got an opportunity to train last night at TIO (Stadium) and learn the conditions in the same time that we play.

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"So it's more about the familiarity, to get an understanding of what it feels like.

"You have got to understand there's going to be mistakes – and lots of them.

"And you have got to play the game the right way: it's not a game where you can muck around with the footy, it's about getting the footy in front of you, getting it going forward, and playing really simple football."

Yartapuulti has slipped to 14th with three defeats in its past four games, but the losses have been by three points to Hawthorn, one point to Adelaide, and two points to the Western Bulldogs last weekend.

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Carr described as "horrible" his team's display against the Dogs.

"I don't think they (his players) would be surprised by that comment, I'm just backing up their own feelings about the game and how we played," he said.

"We're still doing a lot right. But the way we moved the footy last week isn't the way we want to move the footy.

"We probably tried to hang onto it for a bit long, and it's that balance between hanging on to the footy in possession to taking the footy forward and putting the opposition under pressure."