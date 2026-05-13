The Pies will be without Darcy Cameron for their clash against the Swans

Darcy Cameron kicks a goal during Collingwood's clash against St Kilda in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD will take on Sydney and in-form ruck Brodie Grundy without reigning best-and-fairest winner Darcy Cameron.

Having already planned to rest veteran Scott Pendlebury so he can play his record-breaking match at the MCG next weekend, the Magpies will travel to the SCG without Cameron.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae ruled his No.1 ruckman out following the Magpies' main training session on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has been dealing with an ankle injury, becoming worse in last Saturday night's loss against Geelong.

"He's got a bit going on with his body, so we're going to rule him out and not travel," McRae said of Cameron.

"His partner is due next week as well. There's a bit going on around the house for him.

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"His body's not quite ready to perform this week, so we're going we're going to hold him back."

Ruck duties will fall to 22-year-old Oscar Steene, who has been a revelation in seven games this season in centre bounces.

But going up against Swans goliath Grundy, who could be tracking for a third All-Australian jacket, will comfortably be his biggest challenge.

"He's having a super season," McRae said of Grundy.

Brodie Grundy competes with Max Gawn during the match between Sydney and Melbourne at the Sydney Cricket Ground in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"A great player, clearly performing at the level, that's exactly what the team's doing as well.

"They're performing at a high standard."

Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill's progression towards a long-awaited AFL return has stalled and is unlikely to feature at any level this weekend.

"Bobby's partner is due this weekend," McRae said.

"We wish them well and we'll see how that all goes in the next couple of days.

Bobby Hill poses for a photo during the 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Launch at Marvel Stadium on May 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Watching Bobby and looking his GPS (numbers), there's still a level that he's not quite meeting. But he's played one full game (in the VFL) so we'll give him a bit of time and space."

Young forward Charlie West, who played one AFL game last season, is likely to earn a recall after kicking four goals in the VFL last weekend.

Pendlebury trained fully on Wednesday, despite not going to Sydney to take on the Swans.

"I was worried about his body, and how his body's preparing and recovering, but it will be an exciting week next week," McRae said.

Captain Darcy Moore, Pat Lipinski, Harry Perryman and Tim Membrey also sit on the sidelines for the 10th-placed Pies.