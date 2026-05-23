Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Taylor Walker, Will Day, Brandon Starcevich. Pictures: AFL Photos, Tim Marks (@tmarksphoto)

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Kuwarna at Stratarama Stadium, Saturday May 23, 2.10pm ACST

Adelaide veteran Taylor Walker starred in his return to action with five goals as the Crows beat Glenelg by seven points.

Featuring in his first SANFL game since 2014, Walker was a powerful presence in attack, also gathering 13 disposals and seven marks after missing the past two AFL matches with a minor hamstring strain.

Mitch Hinge also made a successful return to the field after a hamstring strain in Gather Round, picking up 16 disposals and five marks.

Midfielder Billy Dowling continued his prolific season with 30 touches, eight clearances, seven tackles, five marks and a goal, with Charlie Edwards notching 22 disposals, seven marks and four tackles.

Nick Murray and Chayce Jones had 21 disposals apiece, with the latter also adding 10 tackles, while Lachie Sholl gathered 19 disposals along with five clearances.

Ruck Reilly O'Brien had a big day with 39 hitouts, 17 disposals and six marks.

Oscar Ryan (19 disposals, five marks), Finnbar Maley (nine, nine) and Archie Ludowyke (three, three) also got on the scoresheet.

Hugh Bond (14), Indy Cotton (13), Mitch Marsh (10) and Tyler Welsh (five) were other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Engie Stadium, Sunday May 24, 4pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Carlton at Barry Plant Park, Sunday May 24, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Collingwood at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday May 23, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Tew Jiath produced a good performance in Collingwood's 31-point loss to Werribee on Saturday.

Jiath gathered 21 disposals, took nine marks and laid five tackles in the Magpies' defeat.

Jack Buller booted three goals, while Jai Saxena and Harvey Harrison slotted two each.

Forward Tim Membrey made his return from a hamstring injury and had 11 disposals.

Wil Parker (22 disposals and six clearances), Harry DeMattia (20), Lachlan Sullivan (22) and Sam Swadling (21) were also good.

Learn More 02:20

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Essendon at Windy Hill, Saturday May 23, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

After a celebrated return to AFL level following lengthy concussion concerns, Nik Cox was back in the VFL but gave himself a chance of returning to the seniors with a two-goal, 21-disposal and 11-mark performance in Essendon’s 18-point win over Richmond on Saturday.

Learn More 02:57

Hussein El Achkar was the Bombers’ main goalkicker with three from 12 touches, while Jayden Nguyen kicked two from 14.

Kayle Gerreyn was busy with 19 disposals, as was Max Kondogiannis with 21and Cillian Bourke with 18.

With a lengthy injury list, Harrison Jones (seven disposals) was the only other senior-listed Essendon player in action.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v South Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 23, 1.10pm AWST

Jeremy Sharp led Peel Thunder to an 18-point win over South Fremantle on Saturday.

Sharp continues to push for a spot back in the Fremantle side and had 34 disposals, three marks and two tackles.

Hugh Davies took an incredible 21 marks and had 27 disposals, while Cooper Simpson had 25 touches.

Charlie Nicholls was important up forward, kicking three goals from 10 disposals.

Bailey Banfield (21 disposals), Tobyn Murray (15) and Jaren Carr (15 and a goal) were also good.

Draftee Adam Sweid kicked a major from his 12 disposals and veteran Jaeger O'Meara had 12 touches.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday May 23, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Midfield duo James Worpel and Jack Bowes produced dominant performances in Geelong's 14-point win over Sydney.

Worpel (38 disposals and 11 clearances) and Bowes (39, seven and a goal) were enormous at GMHBA Stadium.

Learn More 03:50

Oliver Wiltshire was also good with 25 disposals and three goals, while Mitch Knevitt had 28 touches.

Lennox Hofmann had 26 disposals, George Stevens finished with 23 and Jed Bews had 20.

Draftee Hunter Holmes gathered 25 disposals.

Mid-Season Draft prospect Marcus Herbert had another good game with 34 disposals and nine marks.

Learn More 02:12

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 23, 1.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Gold Coast went down by 13 points after being overrun late by North Melbourne.

Forward Caleb Lewis was busy, finishing with 23 disposals and 10 marks, Asher Eastham kicked a team-high two goals from 11 disposals and seven marks, and Ben Jepson starred with 25 disposals and seven clearances.

Untried Suns Academy product Jai Murray impressed with 22 disposals, five marks, six tackles and five clearances, while fellow Academy graduates Caleb Graham (20 disposals, 11 marks), Koby Coulson (15 disposals, seven tackles, one goal), Dylan Patterson (15 disposals, one goal) and Beau Addinsall (15 disposals, four marks) were also strong.

Midfielder Zak Evans (25 touches, four clearances), ruck Max Knobel (34 hitouts, 14 disposals, five clearances) and Cooper Bell (nine touches) kicked a goal apiece.

Charlie Ballard (18 disposals, six marks), Avery Thomas (18 disposals, five marks) and Elliott Himmelberg (five touches) were also among the action.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Engie Stadium, Sunday May 24, 4pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Box Hill at DSV Stadium, Friday May 22, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Midfielder Will Day has seemingly made a successful return from injury in Box Hill's five-point win over Williamstown as he looks to give the Hawks a boost in the second half of the season.

Day played just six matches in 2025 and has not featured at any level since round 21 last season after a horror run of injuries.

But the 24-year-old showed some positive signs on Friday night, finishing with 16 disposals despite his minutes being heavily managed.

Learn More 02:15

Flynn Perez (34 disposals and a goal) starred and Harry Morrison (31) and Sam Butler (30) were also prolific.

Midfielder Henry Hustwaite had 27 disposals and five clearances.

Tall forward Calsher Dear (16 disposals and eight marks) was busy and Jack Dalton had 22 touches and kicked a goal, while Will McCabe slotted two majors.

Oliver Greeves (18 disposals and a goal), Aidan Schubert (15), Matt LeRay (17) and Noah Mraz (16) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Footscray at Casey Fields, Sunday May 24, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 23, 1.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

North Melbourne kicked the last four goals of the game - and the only four goals of the final term - to overrun Gold Coast by 13 points on Saturday.

Robert Hansen jnr was prolific through the midfield with 32 disposals, four tackles and three clearances, while Zac Fisher proved dangerous up forward with a game-high three goals from 22 disposals.

Learn More 02:25

Tom Blamires, omitted from Alastair Clarkson's side to face the Suns at Marvel Stadium, was equally influential with 29 disposals, five marks and three clearances.

Ruck Taylor Goad (12 touches, 17 hitouts) and first-round pick Lachy Dovaston (11 touches) each contributed two goals, with Bailey Scott (16 disposals, five tackles) and Brayden George (10 disposals) kicking one each.

Callum Coleman-Jones was strong with 11 disposals, nine hitouts and five clearances, Josh Goater finished with 17 disposals and eight marks and Aidan Corr (16 disposals, nine marks) impressed.

Cooper Harvey (19 disposals), Matt Whitlock (13), Toby Pink (eight, four marks) and Hugo Mikunda (five) all contributed in the win.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Yartapuulti at Maughan Thiem Kia Oval, Saturday May 23, 2.10pm ACST

Dante Visentini responded to his axing this week in a big way, picking up 21 disposals, 39 hitouts, five marks and kicking two goals, while Jackson Mead booted a goal from 35 touches and seven marks as he looks to add to his two AFL games this season.

Untried key-position rookie Xavier Walsh was Port's leading goalkicker with three majors, while midfielder Will Brodie racked up 32 disposals, three clearances and seven marks.

Rome Burgoyne (18 disposals), Jez McLennan (16) and Mani Liddy (12) tried hard in a tough game against the top-of-the-table Eagles.

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher had 11 touches and seven marks, with youngsters Balyn O'Brien (10), Benny Barrett (eight), Mitch Zadow (seven) and Harrison Ramm (two) also involved.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Essendon at Windy Hill, Saturday May 23, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

After failing to have a senior-listed player in action at state league level last round, things seemed to be improving as four took to the field on Saturday, but it didn't finish up a good-news day.

With key forwards Jonty Faull (concussion) and Tom Lynch (throat) injured in the Dreamtime at the 'G clash, the return of Tom Sims seemed well timed, but unfortunately the 20-year-old was out of the game early with what the club later posted as an MCL injury to his knee.

Richmond said a timeline to Sims' return will be released in due course.

Ruckman Samson Ryan will be a chance to head to the higher level after kicking two goals from 17 disposals and 27 hitouts in the 18-point loss to Essendon.

Samson Ryan with the early celly 😅



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/o1nQLI4x0O — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 23, 2026

Another option to fill a space in front of goal is Liam Fawcett after being dropped last week, the tall forward kicking one goal from eight disposals and seven marks.

Small defender Kaleb Smith has also been impressing in the VFL and was strong again with 21 disposals.

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday May 23, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Joel Hamling was prolific and Peter Ladhams continued his good form in Sydney's 14-point loss to Geelong.

Hamling had 25 disposals, 17 marks and kicked a goal in the loss at GMHBA Stadium.

Ladhams, meanwhile, had 22 disposals, 24 hitouts, 12 clearances and also booted a goal.

Tall forward Hayden McLean kicked three goals from his 10 disposals.

Veteran Harry Cunningham (28 disposals), Corey Warner (24), Patrick Snell (20) and Billy Cootee (21 and a goal) were also good.

Draftee Jevan Phillipou kicked two goals from his 14 disposals, while Jesse Dattoli gathered 23 touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v West Coast at The Good Grocer Park, Saturday May 23, 1.10pm AWST

Brandon Starcevich made his long-awaited debut in Eagles colours, with young gun Cooper Duff-Tytler impressing after being managed out of the senior side last week.

Starcevich, a two-time premiership player with Brisbane, played managed minutes as he makes his back to full fitness from a calf injury, gathering 12 disposals and two tackles in a promising hitout.

Duff-Tytler, 18, showcased his aerial presence up forward, kicking two goals from 15 disposals and also having 20 hitouts as he pinch-hit in the ruck.

Former Collingwood midfielder Fin Macrae returned from a two-match WAFL suspension with 24 disposals and seven tackles, while Clay Hall (14 disposals, one goal) and Matt Owies (six disposals) were also solid additions to the side this week.

Midfielders Elijah Hewett (18) and Tom Gross (20, seven inside 50s) played well, with experienced ruck Matt Flynn leading the way in the stoppages with 32 hitouts, 18 disposals and a goal.

Lucca Grego had 18 touches, Fred Rodriguez 16, Sandy Brock 13 and Tyrell Dewar 12.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Footscray at Casey Fields, Sunday May 24, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash