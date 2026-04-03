North Melbourne kicked the last five goals of the game to add more scrutiny on Carlton and coach Michael Voss

Jy Simpkin (right) and Harry Sheezel celebrate during the R4 match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on April 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S horror second-half fadeouts have reared up again after North Melbourne came from behind to win by 10 points in a Good Friday thriller.

The Kangaroos kicked seven goals in the final term to claw back from 22 points down at three-quarter time to steal the win 14.12 (96) to 13.8 (86) in front of a packed Marvel Stadium crowd of 45,919.

KANGAROOS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

The win will no doubt add further scrutiny to the Blues who have been heavily criticised for their poor second halves, adding to the pressure building on Michael Voss and his team.

It seemed like the Blues had learnt from their previous matches when they came out after half-time and booted five goals in the third quarter.

But following a fiery three-quarter-time address from coach Alastair Clarkson, the Kangaroos lifted in the fourth kicking the final five goals of the game, with former skipper Jy Simpkin booting the sealer.

The Blues played out the majority of the final term without key defender Jacob Weitering after he failed a concussion test following contact to his head in a marking contest in the fourth quarter.

It's the third time from four matches that the Blues have led at half-time only to be overrun in a worrying trend that has got the football world talking.

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It seemed that after the main break they were set to curtail this stat when captain Patrick Cripps (21 disposals, seven score involvements) lifted, as did the Blues’ pressure.

They had laid just 13 tackles at half-time but came out breathing fire, adding 24 tackles in the third quarter alone.

Spearhead Harry McKay kicked the first and last goals of the quarter and Elijah Hollands’ influence lifted, highlighting his skill and capability at this level.

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With a 22-point lead heading into the final term, the Blues just needed to hold on.

But Clarkson had other ideas, putting together an animated address at the final break, where he spoke strongly to his team and particularly with young defender Colby McKercher.

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The stern words seemed to have an effect, the Roos coming out and kicking the first of the final term through young key forward Cooper Trembath. Zane Duursma kicked his third, but the two goals were matched by majors to Blues forwards Brodie Kemp and Mitch McGovern.

Following the incident where Weitering left the ground, the Kangaroos forwards continued to push, Trembath kicked his third, Paul Curtis his second and Cameron Zurhaar, who had a quiet day, scored one of his own.

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With the lead within their grasp, a goal at the 28-minute mark to Harry Sheezel put North Melbourne in front for the first time since the 13-minute mark of the second term.

Simpkin then sealed the win with a last-gasp major, marking just the second time North Melbourne has walked away with the four points since the Good Friday SuperClash was introduced in 2017.

Newman returns

Carlton fan favourite Nic Newman made his return in Friday’s match after missing the 2025 season with a knee injury. The veteran defender added stability to Carlton’s backline and provided one of the highlights of the game when he slotted a set shot from a difficult angle in the second term. Newman celebrated with passion as the ball sailed through with his teammates surrounding him as he put the Blues in front.

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Good Friday SuperClash a super day for families

It’s one of the most special matches of the season when North Melbourne hosts the Good Friday game. The reverse guard of honour is a precious moment when players from both clubs cheer on kids and families from the Royal Children's Hospital as they go through the banner. There were more than a few tears shed when three-year-old Augie rang the bell prior to the game to signify that he is now cancer free. It was a beautiful moment in front of the packed house signifying Friday's match meant more than just a game of football.

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.3 5.7 7.9 14.12 (96)

CARLTON 3.4 6.4 11.7 13.8 (86)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Duursma 3, Trembath 3, Larkey 2, Curtis 2, Darling, Zurhaar, Sheezel, Simpkin

Carlton: Kemp 3, Pittonet 2, McKay 2, McGovern 2, Newman, Walsh, Hollands, Smith

BEST

North Melbourne: Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Duursma, Larkey, Trembath

Carlton: E.Hollands, Pittonet, Kemp, McKay, Hewett

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Carlton: Weitering (concussion)

Crowd: 45,919 at Marvel Stadium