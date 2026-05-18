The Bulldogs have been dealt further injury blows

Bailey Williams in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Carlton in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs wingman Bailey Williams won't be available until after the club's mid-season bye in round 16 due to a hamstring injury, while Riley Garcia is set for another long stint on the sidelines.

Williams is expected to be sidelined for at least five games after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring strain in Saturday night's loss to Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

The 28-year-old underwent a scan on Sunday that ruled out surgery, much to the relief of the club.

Williams has played every game in each of the past three seasons and four of the past six campaigns, but could miss up to seven weeks with this injury.

The Bulldogs will also be without Riley Garcia for most of the second half of the season after the midfielder's luckless run continued last week.

Garcia was preparing for his first game of 2026 before another setback with his hamstring late at training last Thursday.

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The West Australian underwent surgery on the same hamstring during match simulation, which wiped out three months.

Now the club is still working through the next steps, but Garcia is facing another significant stint on the sidelines.

Luke Beveridge regained Rory Lobb ahead of schedule in round 10 and should regain James O'Donnell for this Sunday's game against Narrm at Marvel Stadium.

Tim English is yet to clear the League's concussion protocols after missing the loss to the Blues and isn't a certainty to face the Demons at this stage.

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The 2022 All-Australian ruckman has missed four of the past six games – the Western Bulldogs have lost all four – due to a MCL injury and then the concussion – while the club has won five of the six with him in 2026.

Veteran midfielder Tom Liberatore is still at least a few weeks away while he returns from knee surgery, which has taken a bit longer than first hoped to recover from.

After starting the season 4-0, the Dogs are 5-5 and just inside the wildcard spots, but looking vulnerable with a percentage of 91.7.