Josh Lindsay celebrates Waalitj Marawar's win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar defender Josh Lindsay is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 10 after his outstanding role in the Eagles' thrilling win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Lindsay had 19 disposals, six marks and three tackles from 74 per cent game time in the Eagles' come-from-behind 17-point win at Optus Stadium.

But it was his remarkable 94.7 per cent disposal efficiency that stood out, with effective kicking at the centre of the 19-year-old's game across his first season.

Speaking to AFL.com.au in April, the skilful left-footer said he would kick footballs into a rebound net in his home garage in regional Victoria each morning growing up, and had now turned the Eagles' indoor training area, known internally as 'the shed', into his new kicking lab since moving west.

"That's my strength and I want to continue getting better at that, so we've got the shed downstairs and a lot of us young boys are in that indoor area for probably 30-45 minutes before every training getting heaps of touch in," Lindsay told AFL.com.au.

"I've been working closely with [development coach] Shannon Hurn, who's obviously a great player at this club and one of the best kicks going, so I work super close with him as well.

"Whether it's after training or in the afternoons, I'll head to the shed and get in as many extra kicks as possible, and he's always got some great points for me.

"He believes in my kicking, so it's about getting the reps in and working on all different types and range with my kicks as well."

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Taken with pick No.19 in last year's draft, Lindsay has packed a lot into the first 10 rounds of the season.

He made his debut against Gold Coast in round one but was dropped the following week before fighting his way back into the team to enjoy his first win against the Power in round three.

Josh Lindsay handpasses the ball during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on May 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lindsay is the Eagles' third Rising Star nomination for this season, following on from Jobe Shanahan and Willem Duursma.

The Eagles will be hoping to make it two in a row when they head to the MCG on Saturday afternoon to take on Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking 433rd game.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)

Round 10: Josh Lindsay (West Coast)