The Match Review Officer's findings are in for Sunday's games in round 10

Nick Vlastuin during Richmond's match against North Melbourne in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has received some relief as it juggles an availability crisis, with defender Nick Vlastuin cleared of any wrongdoing for a rough tackle in Sunday's loss at Marvel Stadium.

Vlastuin put himself in danger of a suspension for a dumping tackle on Euro-Yroke's Ryan Byrnes late in the game, which resulted in a free kick to the Saints wingman.

But with Byrnes suffering no injury in the incident, Vlastuin is in the clear to play Essendon in the Dreamtime game on Friday night.

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The news comes as the Tigers investigate the possibility they would need to pick a VFL-listed player for the Bombers clash amid their injury issues.

Adem Yze had only 25 fit players to pick from for Sunday's game and will lose Campbell Gray (hamstring) for the Bombers clash, while Sam Cumming (corkie), Steely Green (thumb) and Luke Trainor (thumb) also picked up fresh injuries against the Saints.

But with Kaleb Smith, Samson Ryan and Mykelti Lefau a chance to return, the Tigers are hopeful they won't need AFL approval to name a top-up player in their 26-player squad on Friday night.

Elsewhere, seven other players were fined for various incidents from Sunday's games.