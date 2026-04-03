Michael Voss will face another week of scrutiny after his side let a big lead slip

Patrick Cripps and Oliver Florent look dejected after the round four match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, on April 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss said his side lacked some 'moments of composure' after giving up another significant lead that will firmly place the blowtorch on his club again this week.

The Blues, who have been criticised for their poor second halves this season, came out after half-time with renewed energy and pressure to kick five goals to North Melbourne's two to lead by 22 points at the final change.

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But as they have done in three out of four games this season, Carlton was unable to hold on, coughing up the last five goals of the match to lose by 10 points.

It came just a week after the Blues let a 43-point lead slip against Melbourne.

"Coming in at half-time, obviously the challenge was laid bare for us to be able to step it up a gear. We certainly did that," Voss said.

"It looked like more of a game, our game. But we have to manage minutes and we have to manage moments and we didn't, and they were good enough to."

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Carlton led by 21 points 12 minutes into the final quarter before the Roos stormed home.

"Some moments of composure would have helped us," said Voss.

"To be able to take the sting out of the game and just be able to find when those points and moments are, when the crowd's going crazy and you have to finish the game.

"Our ability to ice that game was from a really strong position and we weren't able to do it, so we've just got to own that and go to work on it."

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The turnaround coincided with the loss of key defender Jacob Weitering who left the ground following a collision and subsequently failed a concussion test.

Voss said Weitering's departure from the game wasn't the only reason his team was unable to seal the win.

"He's obviously one of our most important players, isn't he? So, you know, having that stability of a leader like that through those particular times," he said.

"It did stress our system a little bit because we had to shuffle a few magnets to obviously cater for that. But, you know … still the last four or five minutes we still had plenty of opportunities to be able to get that job done."

Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson was pleased with his side's ability to get the win in a challenging situation, after Harry Sheezel had put his team in front in the dying stages.

"We just spoke about trying to nullify Carlton's best because when they're up and going, they're very, very challenging," Clarkson said.

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"As we've seen in all their first halves this year, they've been in front on the scoreboard in every game that they've played.

"So we're really, really pleased that despite the game not working out the way that we'd like that we found a way in the last quarter."

Asked about his animated conversation at the three-quarter time huddle with young star Colby McKercher. Clarkson said: "Colby's attention to detail on a couple of D50 stops obviously wasn't as strong as it needed to be, so it was just a gentle reminder that we need to be strong in that part of the game. But he's a young kid learning the game, (he) does some terrific stuff."