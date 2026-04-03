Follow all the action from the two round four games on Good Friday

Isaac Cumming (left) and Darcy Fogarty celebrate a goal during round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has suffered a double late blow ahead of its clash with Fremantle, with important forward Darcy Fogarty and midfielder Isaac Cumming ruled out.

Recruit Finnbar Maley and Chayce Jones, who were both omitted from the Crows' side ahead of this clash, come into the team.

Fogarty has been ruled out with a back issue, while Cumming will miss due to illness.

CROWS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

The Crows host the Dockers in the night match on Good Friday looking to rediscover the form that took it to the top of the ladder last season.

Adelaide (1-2) was the third-highest scoring team in last year’s home and away rounds, but paid a heavy price for its ball movement and attacking intent being stifled in back-to-back defeats to the Dogs and Cats this season.

Those losses added to doubts over whether the Crows can consistently beat top sides after going 5-7 against finalists last year before another against the Dockers.

Fremantle (2-1) has quickly evolved into one of the most exciting teams in the competition as it has put an at times slow and steady gameplan behind it to begin this season with greater focus on attack.

Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 6.45pm ACDT

LATE CHANGE

Adelaide: Darcy Fogarty and Isaac Cumming, replaced in the selected side by Finnbar Maley and Chayce Jones

Fremantle: Nil

The Dockers hit the 100-point mark for the third time in as many matches when they ran away from Richmond and could now tighten their grip on a top-four spot with a win over Adelaide.

While the Dockers are unchanged, the Crows have made four big changes as Jordan Dawson, Taylor Walker, Reilly O'Brien and James Borlase coming in, while Luke Nankervis and Jordon Butts are out.

Learn More 01:50

North Melbourne v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEDT

KANGAROOS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats