The teams for Sunday's round four matches are in

L-R: Jed Walter, Jake Melksham, Arthur Jones. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has named tall forward Jed Walter for his first match of the season, with reigning Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell also set to make his return from a finger injury in the Suns' match against Melbourne on Sunday.

While new Sun Christian Petracca will miss the match-up against his former side due to a hamstring injury, Jake Melksham has received the senior call-up for the first time this year as the Demons look to shore up their tall targets in attack.

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Daniel Turner also returns after sitting out last week with a hand injury, replacing Changkuoth Jiath (calf) and Paddy Cross (thumb).

Small forward Lachie Gulbin joins Walter and Rowell in the Suns’ inclusions, with Alex Davies omitted and Bailey Humphrey still missing through suspension.

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The Western Bulldogs have opted to go small in their forward line for Sunday night's clash against Essendon, with Arty Jones and James Dolan recalled to replace the injured Tom Liberatore and omitted Cooper Hynes.

Despite being named on Essendon’s extended bench on Thursday, Nik Cox has not received the nod to play his first match since round 22, 2024, with forward Tom Edwards instead rewarded for his five-goal showing in the VFL last week. Edwards replaces Nate Caddy, who will miss through concussion.

The teams for the Easter Monday clash between Hawthorn and Geelong will be released at 5pm AEST on Sunday.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Melbourne v Gold Coast at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: D.Turner, J.Melksham

Out: C.Jiath (calf), P.Cross (thumb)

GOLD COAST

In: M.Rowell, J.Walter, L.Gulbin

Out: B.Humphrey (suspension), C.Petracca (hamstring), A.Davies (omitted)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Dolan, A.Jones

Out: T.Liberatore (hamstring), C.Hynes (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: T.Edwards

Out: N.Caddy (concussion)