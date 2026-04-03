Big questions are being asked about Port Adelaide's list following a shock loss to West Coast, but coach Josh Carr is still aiming for finals

Josh Carr during the R3 match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval on March 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Josh Carr says he's in complete alignment with president David Koch, despite being set the tough pass mark of qualifying for finals.

The Power's list has been called into question after they suffered a shock two-point loss to last year's wooden spooner West Coast last week.

It left the Power with a 1-2 record heading into Saturday's clash with winless Richmond at the MCG.

Koch declared earlier this week that Port is rebooting rather than rebuilding, and he reaffirmed the pass mark being finals.

That has placed huge pressure on first-year coach Carr, who took over from Ken Hinkley at the end of last season.

But Carr is taking it in his stride and feels he has the full support of Koch.

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"I know he's really supportive of what we're doing and the way we're going about it," Carr said on Friday.

"I know we're aligned and I know we're aligned with the direction we're going and really supportive.

"The one that comes up is about finals being a pass or not.

"We know what sort of club we are, and it wouldn't matter if we had 23 18-year-olds running out there, our aim is always to play finals, and that's the message we always sell."

Darcy Byrne-Jones walks off after the R3 match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval on March 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The introduction of the wildcard finals round means a team can finish as low as 10th and still be part of the post-season action.

Carr feels like he can juggle his two major tasks - further examining the list while also ensuring his team play finals.

"We're exploring the list, there's no doubt about it," Carr said.

"Now It's not giving us an excuse to lose games of footy and just accept it.

"That's not giving me a cop out either. I want to win games of footy and I want to win every week."

Power utility Miles Bergman returns from an ankle injury, while small forward Mitch Zadow will make his AFL debut.

Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines has been recalled, just a week after being forced to make his return from suspension via the SANFL.

"I thought it was important for him to get a game under his belt and come in and sort of knock down the door a bit," Carr said.

Ollie Wines warms up ahead of the round 23 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"At this stage of his career I didn't want him to do was come in and go, 'oh shit' and think that the game's going a bit quick."

The injury-hit Tigers (0-3) have lost Jasper Alger (knee), Harry Armstrong (foot), Noah Balta (hamstring) and Hugo Ralphsmith (knee) from last week's 60-point loss to Fremantle, but Nathan Broad (calf) returns.