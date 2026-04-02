Footy fans will be able to get a discount on fuel over the Gather Round weekend

Andrew Dillon speaks with media at AFL House on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has announced a discount of 10 cents a litre on fuel over the Gather Round weekend as petrol prices continue to surge around the globe.

From Wednesday, April 8 until Monday, April 13, fans can get a 10 cents a litre discount on petrol and diesel at participating Shell Reddy Express sites around the country. Shell V-Power is the official fuel partner of the AFL.

To activate the discount, fans need to download the AFL Live Official App and click on the Shell banner. Outside of the promotion period, fans can also get a discount of 4 cents a litre via the app. The AFL Live app is free to download.

>> Download the AFL Live App on the App Store or Google Play

The April 8-13 period covers part of the school holidays nationally and comes as thousands of footy fans plan to drive to South Australia for Gather Round.

General view of Adelaide Oval during the Collingwood and St Kilda match during Gather Round, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"We know there are many cost of living pressures on families and Australians at the moment, and we are continuing to look at ways to continue to keep our game as affordable and accessible as possible," AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

"With high fuel prices being faced across the country, we are extremely pleased that we can help make travel, regardless of your destination, more accessible.

"Whether you're travelling in the school holidays period for a getaway, hitting the road for Gather Round, or taking the kids to the local footy, we hope this offer will help ease pressures on families across the country.

"On behalf of the AFL we thank our great partner Shell V-Power in delivering some further relief for footy fans."

Petrol prices have risen around the globe as result of the conflict in Iran, with prices hitting $US105 a barrel on Thursday.

A general view of Gather Round, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We recognise how much moments like Gather Round mean to fans, and we're proud that our partnership with the AFL Live Official App is giving people a little more back in their pocket and helping make the experience more affordable," Viva Energy CEO Scott Wyatt said.

"Whether you're road tripping to Adelaide or heading out to support your local club, we hope this discount helps more families come together and enjoy the great game we all love."

This week, petrol prices in Australia's major cities began to fall after retailers passed on the Federal Government's 26 cents a litre reduction in the fuel excise. On Thursday, states and territories agreed on a change to the impact of the GST on fuel, which is expected to lead to a further discount of up to 6 cents a litre.

The news comes after a recent announcement from the Victorian Government that all public transport in April is free, cutting the costs of attending the footy in Melbourne and Geelong.

It brings Victoria in line with South Australia and Western Australia, where free public transport is already included in the price of an AFL ticket. NSW has a similar program for Greater Western Sydney games at Engie Stadium.

>> Download the AFL Live App on the App Store or Google Play