One of the league's best shut-down taggers, James Jordon is also a creative weapon up forward

James Jordon during the round four match between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium, April 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY utility James Jordon has evolved into the ultimate Swiss Army knife for the Swans.

Once viewed as a depth midfielder at Melbourne, Jordon has since transformed into his new club's most versatile tactical weapon.

The 25-year-old's game now blends defensive tagging assignments with a creative spark across the half-forward line.

Regularly tasked with nullifying the opposition's best player, Jordon has gained a reputation for shackling stars without sacrificing his own offensive output.

As Sydney's primary shutdown specialist, Jordon is fully embracing the mental and physical grind required of a modern-day stopper.

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"I really enjoy it. I'm a pretty competitive person and I enjoy that challenge every week," he told media on Tuesday.

"If that's my role for the team, I'm more than happy to do it, and if it can contribute to us winning games of footy then, yeah, I’m more than happy to do it."

Although he has spent more time drifting as a high half-forward recently, Jordon identifies his ability to play multiple roles as his greatest strength.

"I'm happy to play wherever 'Coxy' (coach Dean Cox) wants me to play.

"I think that a real strength of mine is being able to play several roles, and I think a lot of boys in our team can do the same thing as well. But it was nice to get up around the ball on the weekend," Jordon said.

James Jordon during the round 16 match between Sydney and Western Bulldogs at the SCG, June 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

During the Swans' 128-point demolition of West Coast on Saturday night, Jordon's performance was the defensive centrepiece as he shut down young Eagles star Harley Reid from the opening moments.

Jordon completely neutralised Reid, restricting him to just 17 disposals - seven of which came in the final term when he was moved into defence - one mark, and a single clearance to provide a tagging blueprint for the rest of the competition.

"I felt like I did a pretty good job on the weekend," Jordon said of the match-up.

"(Reid's) an extremely talented player. He can break the game open, so you've got to be pretty diligent all game. I felt like I was able to do that for most of the game."

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However, when asked whose face might be on his metaphorical dartboard ahead of Sydney's Gather Round clash with Gold Coast, Jordon was tight-lipped.

He gave nothing away regarding whether the Swans' coaching staff will deploy him as a hard tag on Suns stars like Matt Rowell or Noah Anderson, or allow him the freedom to play a more balanced, offensive game.

"I'm not too sure," he said.

"We had a brief look at Gold Coast before, but no, Coxy hasn't said anything yet. They've got a whole heap of talent across the board there, so if we go that way, then I'm happy to do whatever."

The Suns took the points in their last encounter, defeating the Swans by 38 points at People First Stadium in round seven.

Despite the loss, the silver lining for Sydney was Jordon's lockdown role on Anderson, whom he held to just 22 touches, his lowest output of the season.

Noah Anderson is tackled by James Jordon during the Round seven match between Gold Coast and Sydney at People First Stadium, April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

If tasked with shutting down the Gold Coast skipper once again, Jordon is prepared to do the work required to keep the Swans' winning streak alive.

"If Coxy wants me to play on him, then I'm more than happy to, but, you know, they've got plenty of talented players across the board," he said.

"It's going to be a pretty competitive game. We take a lot of confidence from the weekend as well, but we are really looking forward to getting over there.

"I certainly feel like it's going to be a good matchup."