JOSH Fraser is two from two as a senior coach after Carlton backed up its round 10 victory with a 13.14 (92) to 8.10 (58) win over Yartapuulti on Saturday night.
A straight-kicking start set the Blues up as they shot out to 8.0 while the Power had trouble making the most of their opportunities at the other end of the ground.
POWER v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
Josh Carr gave his players a blast at half-time but it had little immediate effect as they went through the next 15 minutes without a score.
However, tensions had been brewing under the surface all match and when ex-Blue Corey Durdin chased down former teammate Billy Wilson and goaled from the resulting free kick, an all-in push and shove ensued, seeming to fire the Power into action.
A Todd Marshall major to start the fourth quarter made it three in a row for Yartapuulti before, almost poetically, Francis Evans goaled against his former side and put the momentum back in Carlton's favour.
From there it was all the visitors' way.
More to come
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Ex-Blue sparks a big blue
There was tension between the two sides from the first bounce, but it didn’t rise to the surface till late in the third quarter. Former Blue Corey Durdin tackled one-time teammate Billy Wilson to earn a free kick in front of goal. He duly converted as a bit of push and shove developed behind him, lifting to a crescendo that will see the MRO hitting the rewind button a few times to check all the angles and activities.
YARTAPUULTI 2.0 3.5 5.7 8.10 (58)
CARLTON 5.0 9.4 10.8 13.14 (92)
GOALS
Yartapuulti: Horne-Francis 3, Whitlock 2, Marshall, Georgiades, Durdin
Carlton: McGovern 2, Kemp 2, Hayward 2, Walsh, McKay, Ison, Hewett, Evans, Cripps, Byrne
BEST
Yartapuulti: Horne-Francis, Drew, Butters, Evans
Carlton: Cripps, Hewett, Walsh, Hayward, Smith, McKay
INJURIES
Yartapuulti: Aliir (leg)
Carlton: Carroll (knee)
Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval