Josh Fraser has extended his early perfect record in charge at Carlton with a strong win over Yartapuulti

Will Hayward during the round 11 match between Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) and Carlton at Adelaide Oval May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Fraser is two from two as a senior coach after Carlton backed up its round 10 victory with a 13.14 (92) to 8.10 (58) win over Yartapuulti on Saturday night.

A straight-kicking start set the Blues up as they shot out to 8.0 while the Power had trouble making the most of their opportunities at the other end of the ground.

POWER v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Josh Carr gave his players a blast at half-time but it had little immediate effect as they went through the next 15 minutes without a score.

However, tensions had been brewing under the surface all match and when ex-Blue Corey Durdin chased down former teammate Billy Wilson and goaled from the resulting free kick, an all-in push and shove ensued, seeming to fire the Power into action.

A Todd Marshall major to start the fourth quarter made it three in a row for Yartapuulti before, almost poetically, Francis Evans goaled against his former side and put the momentum back in Carlton's favour.

From there it was all the visitors' way.

More to come

Ex-Blue sparks a big blue

There was tension between the two sides from the first bounce, but it didn’t rise to the surface till late in the third quarter. Former Blue Corey Durdin tackled one-time teammate Billy Wilson to earn a free kick in front of goal. He duly converted as a bit of push and shove developed behind him, lifting to a crescendo that will see the MRO hitting the rewind button a few times to check all the angles and activities.

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YARTAPUULTI 2.0 3.5 5.7 8.10 (58)

CARLTON 5.0 9.4 10.8 13.14 (92)

GOALS

Yartapuulti: Horne-Francis 3, Whitlock 2, Marshall, Georgiades, Durdin

Carlton: McGovern 2, Kemp 2, Hayward 2, Walsh, McKay, Ison, Hewett, Evans, Cripps, Byrne

BEST

Yartapuulti: Horne-Francis, Drew, Butters, Evans

Carlton: Cripps, Hewett, Walsh, Hayward, Smith, McKay

INJURIES

Yartapuulti: Aliir (leg)

Carlton: Carroll (knee)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval