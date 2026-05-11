Ned Moyle is hoping to grab his chance as the Suns' No.1 ruck

Ned Moyle in action during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IF THE door is opening for Ned Moyle to be Gold Coast's No.1 ruck, he's ready to run right through it.

Moyle, 24, played his second game in succession at the weekend, helping the Suns to a 29-point win over Euro-Yroke in Darwin.

His chance came on the back of coach Damien Hardwick initially resting veteran Jarrod Witts against Greater Western Sydney and then leaving him out against the Saints.

What happens in the immediate future is anyone's guess, but Moyle is just lapping up his chance in the meantime.

"I was just really grateful and excited most of all," Moyle said at Darwin's Karama Primary School on Monday afternoon.

"I've been waiting for an opportunity and very conscious of the faith 'Dimma' (Hardwick) has put in me and really don't want to waste that opportunity and get out there every week and put my very best foot forward.

Learn More 13:33

"He gives me a lot of confidence and I'm very fortunate to have a great relationship with 'Dimma'.

"Whether I'm playing or not I still have great communication with him and he pumps me up, even if I'm not playing."

Moyle has had to bide his time behind Witts since being recruited by the Suns in the 2021 mid-season draft.

The 206cm powerhouse has played just 15 career games, and never more than four in succession.

Ned Moyle and Jarrod Witts during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium on September 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He said Witts had been a tremendous help in his development.

"From a personal level, me and Jarrod have spent a lot of time together and nothing's changed," Moyle said.

"We get along really well and work together very closely with all sorts of ruck stuff.

"It's such a unique position. We enjoy bouncing off each other. Not that many people really care about our position … I love working with him."

Hardwick says he is considering using both Moyle and Witts in the same team, which might become more of a viable option for Friday night's match against Yartapuulti following the knee injury suffered by Ethan Read.

Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell will take part in Wednesday's main training in Darwin with the hope of returning from an ankle injury.