The coaches' votes for the round nine games are in

Marcus Bontempelli in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Port Adelaide in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MARCUS Bontempelli has joined Nick Daicos and Zak Butters in a share of the lead in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Luke Jackson has stormed into the top five.

Jackson was one of five players to get a perfect 10 votes in round nine, alongside North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke, Geelong's Bailey Smith, Melbourne's Kade Chandler and Adelaide's Izak Rankine.

Bontempelli picked up nine votes in his side's win over Port Adelaide to move to 50 votes for the year, with Daicos (zero votes in round nine) and Butters (two) also on 50.

There was a bizarre split of votes from Greater Western Sydney's win over Essendon, with nine players getting between five and one vote.

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Elsewhere, Ryan Lester and Lachie Neale had nine votes each in Brisbane's win over Carlton and Daniel Rioli had nine votes in Gold Coast's win over St Kilda.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Fremantle v Hawthorn

10 Luke Jackson (FRE)

8 Jack Gunston (HAW)

5 Michael Frederick (FRE)

5 Caleb Serong (FRE)

1 Nick Watson (HAW)

1 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

Brisbane v Carlton

9 Ryan Lester (BL)

9 Lachie Neale (BL)

4 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

3 Sam Walsh (CARL)

2 Levi Ashcroft (BL)

2 Harry McKay (CARL)

1 Bruce Reville (BL)

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

6 Ryley Sanders (WB)

4 Michael Sellwood (WB)

3 Bailey Dale (WB)

3 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

2 Zak Butters (PORT)

2 Tim English (WB)

1 Ed Richards (WB)

North Melbourne v Sydney

10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

5 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

4 Luke Parker (NMFC)

4 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

3 Colby McKercher (NMFC)

2 Nick Blakey (SYD)

1 Finn O'Sullivan (NMFC)

1 Callum Mills (SYD)

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon

5 Lachie Ash (GWS)

5 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

4 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

4 Archie Roberts (ESS)

3 Sam Durham (ESS)

3 Peter Wright (ESS)

3 Toby Greene (GWS)

2 Brent Daniels (GWS)

1 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

Gold Coast v St Kilda

9 Daniel Rioli (GCFC)

8 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)

7 John Noble (GCFC)

4 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

1 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)

1 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

Geelong v Collingwood

10 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

7 Oisin Mullin (GEEL)

4 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

4 Max Holmes (GEEL)

3 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

1 Shannon Neale (GEEL)

1 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

Melbourne v West Coast

10 Kade Chandler (MELB)

7 Jacob Van Rooyen (MELB)

4 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

3 Jake Waterman (WCE)

3 Ed Langdon (MELB)

2 Harley Reid (WCE)

1 Brady Hough (WCE)

Richmond v Adelaide

10 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

7 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

7 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

2 Rory Laird (ADEL)

2 Tim Taranto (RICH)

1 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

1 Alex Neal-Bullen (ADEL)

LEADERBOARD

50 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

50 Zak Butters (PORT)

50 Nick Daicos (COLL)

45 Luke Jackson (FRE)

41 Max Holmes (GEEL)

38 Lachie Neale (BL)

37 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

36 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

35 Shai Bolton (FRE)

35 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

34 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

34 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

34 Jai Newcombe (HAW)