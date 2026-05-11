Alix Tauru has been suspended for a late hit in the VFL on Sunday

Alix Tauru during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG St Kilda key defender Alix Tauru has been hit with two different suspensions out of a feisty VFL game on Sunday.

Tauru has been offered a three-game ban for striking a Sandringham opponent after the game, after the incident was graded as intentional conduct, medium impact and high contact.

The 19-year-old can accept a two-game suspension with an early guilty plea.

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Tauru was also handed a one-game sanction for a bump earlier in the game.

That rough conduct charge can be reduced to a $500 fine and reprimand with an early guilty plea.

Tauru is set to be suspended for two games if he accepts, although St Kilda has a bye in the VFL in round nine, meaning he won’t be available until June.

The 2024 pick No.10 played the final 10 games of last year after overcoming stress fractures in his back.

Tauru then played the first five games of 2026 but was then managed and has returned via the VFL, playing the past three games in the reserves.

With co-captain Cal Wilkie under an injury cloud this week after copping a knee to his back in Saturday night’s loss to Gold Coast, Tauru would have been the likely replacement if he doesn’t get up.

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Young key defender James Barrat will come under consideration for a debut after serving a decent apprenticeship in the VFL.

The 19-year-old, who was selected at pick No.34 in the 2024 AFL Draft, has played 23 games in the VFL and produced one of his best performances yet, with 10 of his 18 disposals intercepts in the 15-point win over the Zebras.

St Kilda and Sandringham met for the first time since the alignment between the AFL and VFL clubs ended last year.

They played for the inaugural Trevor Barker Cup in a new tradition to honour the late great of both clubs.