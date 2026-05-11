The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Sunday's games in round nine

Kysaiah Pickett during the warm-up ahead of the match between Melbourne and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE star Kozzy Pickett has escaped suspension for his head-high hit on West Coast's Jake Waterman on Sunday.

A minute into proceedings at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Waterman was working to gather a ground ball at the top of the Eagles' 50m arc as Pickett flew through and clipped him high.

The Eagles spearhead was awarded a free kick and played out the game, kicking three goals from eight scores.

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The Match Review Officer assessed the incident and determined that Pickett didn't attempt to bump and that his contact with Waterman was inevitable as both players were focused on the ball.

Richmond pair Jacob Hopper and Kane McAuliffe were both fined $1500 - down to $1000 with an early plea - for attempting to trip Wayne Milera and making careless contact with an umpire respectively.

Speaking post-match, Demons coach Steven King said he was confident Pickett was making a "pretty legitimate play on the ball" and wouldn't have a case to answer.

"I made sure I got to 'Kozzy' on the phone and let him know. I thought 'he's playing the ball there', and it's great to see Waterman get up and have 13 score involvements and have a big impact on the game," King said after the 32-point win.

"I was just reassuring (Pickett) to make sure he felt confident enough… When we saw the replay, I got the message (out) pretty quickly to 'Koz' that 'mate, you were making a play on the ball and you'll be fine'."

Pickett was held to a season-low 14 disposals and was well covered by pair Brady Hough and Willem Duursma.

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The MRO's full explanation of the Pickett-Waterman incident

The incident involving Melbourne’s Kysaiah Pickett and West Coast’s Jake Waterman from the First Quarter of Sunday’s match was assessed by the Match Review Officer. The ball is handballed in the direction of Waterman with Pickett approaching from side on with his eyes firmly fixed on the ball. As soon as Pickett realised Waterman was going to take possession of the ball he decelerates, lowers his body and drops his right arm in an attempt to minimise impact before making inevitable contact to Waterman. It was the view of the MRO that Pickett did not elect to bump and that his actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.