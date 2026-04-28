The AFL grants Collingwood its request for Scott Pendlebury to wear a gold No.10 in his record-breaking game

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal in round 18, 2023 against Fremantle. Picture: AFL Photos (picture is digitally edited)

THE AFL has approved Collingwood's request for champion Scott Pendlebury to wear a gold No.10 in his games record-breaking match in coming weeks.

The Pies had asked the League if Pendlebury would be able to don the special jumper for his milestone 433rd game, with the AFL confirming to AFL.com.au it had approved the request.

It will be one of a number of ways the Pies will celebrate the incredible milestone, which is now expected to be played against West Coast on May 23.

The Magpies confirmed on Tuesday that Pendlebury will miss the club's clash with Hawthorn on Thursday night after his epic Anzac Day performance, with the plan to play against Geelong the following week.

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He would then miss again against the Swans before breaking the VFL/AFL games record against the Eagles in round 11.

Pendlebury, 38, is set to hit the record and pass Brent Harvey's incredible match tally in brilliant form after winning his record-breaking fourth Anzac Day medal on Saturday with a best-afield 43-disposal and two-goal game against the Bombers.

Collingwood is expected to have more special elements to its celebration of Pendlebury's imminent record.