The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Sunday's games in round two

Harley Reid holds his face after being hit by Charlie Comben following a goal by Elliot Yeo during the match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round two, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne's Charlie Comben has been cleared of any wrongdoing for his high hit on West Coast's Harley Reid that sparked a melee on Sunday.

As Reid ran straight up to Comben after Elliot Yeo kicked a brilliant goal after the three-quarter time siren from the boundary, Comben struck him with an arm to the head, sending Reid to the ground clutching his face.

Players from both sides rushed in to remonstrate as umpires struggled to break up the fracas.

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But the Match Review Officer has cleared Comben for this Saturday night's match against Essendon.

"Reid initially runs toward Yeo before abruptly changing his direction and turning toward Comben," the Match Review Officer Michael Christian said in a statement.

"Comben, in a stationary position, moves his arms up at body height to protect himself from the oncoming Reid.

"As Reid approaches with speed, Reid lowers his body and high contact is made to Reid.

"It was the view of the MRO that Comben's actions did not constitute a strike. No further action was taken."

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After the match, Reid said he had "copped one straight to the chin".

"I didn't expect that," Reid said on Fox Footy.

"I was a bit frustrated at that point, but I was just trying to get over the 'Yeoy' after he kicked an amazing goal and just copped one straight to the chin.

"It's good being on the other end of it."

The MRO's decision is a big boost for the Roos, who are set to be without fellow defender Griffin Logue after he suffered a thigh injury on Sunday.

More to come ...