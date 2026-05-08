Carlton surged home late but couldn't quite make up the first-half deficit as Brisbane held on for an 11-point win

Kai Lohmann celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has survived a rare second-half resurgence from Carlton to hold on for an 11-point victory at the Gabba.

The Lions looked set to canter clear when leading by 49 points early in the third term, before the Blues surged to within 10 of the lead.

LIONS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

It was a case of what could have been for the Blues, who almost pulled off a second Gabba miracle in three seasons before ultimately falling to a seventh straight loss. The 14.16 (100) to 13.11 (89) result came barely two years after the Blues came from 46 behind to beat the Lions by one point at the Gabba in Opening Round.

They couldn't finish the job on Friday night, but after coughing up six first-half leads to lose in eight games already this season, there was a different narrative for Voss and his besieged Blues (1-8) to digest.

The Lions dominated from the outset, with Lachie Neale (33 disposals, nine clearances, one goal) leading the assault at clearances, and the one-way traffic eventually told as Logan Morris (four goals) and big men Sam Draper and Darcy Fort added majors.

Brisbane led clearances 24-11 and centre bounce 10-2 at half-time and it was more of the same when they resumed, even with Neale copping a tag.

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Hugh McCluggage's goal was a sixth straight for Brisbane - the seventh time the Blues had conceded that many consecutively this season.

But that's where it turned, a high-flying Morris spilling a mark and Ben Ainsworth ending a 40-minute goal drought for the Blues.

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Jagga Smith and Patrick Cripps (32 touches, nine clearances, one goal) followed suit, and Mitch McGovern (three goals) snuck two goals in the final stages of the quarter to make it a 20-point game.

It was a complete turnaround, the Blues up 16 in contested possessions, seven in clearances and 14 in inside-50s.

Harry McKay (three goals) kicked his first of three goals to kickstart the final quarter, with a Kai Lohmann goal ending a six-major Blues run.

Fort hit the post, and Levi Ashcroft and Neale followed up with frustrating misses to keep the Blues in it.

Ashcroft made no mistake on his next chance, the goal sparking a push-and-shove that gifted him a free kick and chance for another.

He pushed it wide but the damage, with six minutes to play, was done.

Nobody told the Blues though, with McKay, McGovern and Will Hayward (three majors apiece) booting goals to make it a 10-point game with three minutes to play.

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But Neale finally iced it, intercepting a handball and snapping truly to settle the nerves of the home crowd.

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Voss in the box

Carlton coach Michael Voss opted for a different viewpoint this week, coaching his side from the coaches' box at stages against the Lions. The Blues coach has been a permanent presence at ground level across his five seasons at the helm, coaching and mentoring his troops from the bench. But he shook things up this week amid a six-game losing streak for his side, moving to the box to take in the game with a different lens. Unfortunately it didn't bring a better outcome for the under-siege coach, with the Blues slumping to a seventh consecutive defeat despite putting up a brave fightback in the second half.

Unexpected flash of Gaelic flair

Irish Lion Conor McKenna forgot what game he was playing for a fleeting moment in the third quarter. The dashing defender threw back to his Gaelic football roots with a burst down the wing, pulling off a perfectly timed 'solo' - a little toe tap to himself while in full stride - before continuing his run, with the surprise Gaelic move bringing the crowd to life. For the record, it doesn't count as a bounce with League rules stating that players must bounce or touch the ball on the ground once every 15m.

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BRISBANE 4.5 8.8 11.11 14.16 (100)

CARLTON 2.3 2.6 8.9 13.11 (89)

GOALS

Brisbane: Morris 4, L.Ashcroft 2, Cameron 2, Lohmann 2, Draper, Fort, McCluggage, Neale

Carlton: Hayward 3, McGovern 3, McKay 3, Ainsworth 2, Cripps, Smith

BEST

Brisbane: Neale, Lester, McCluggae, Morris, Reville, Draper

Carlton: McKay, Cripps, Hayward, McGovern, Smith

INJURIES

Brisbane: TBC

Carlton: TBC

Crowd: 31,147 at the Gabba