George Hewett is tackled by Lachie Neale (left) and Callum Ah Chee (right) during the match between Carlton and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING premier Brisbane hosts a struggling Carlton at the Gabba in the first of two games on Friday night, with Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs also facing off.

Brisbane (5-3) exposed more of Essendon's weaknesses than strengths as it flexed its muscles to thump the cellar-dwellers and move into the top four for the first time this season.

The two-time reigning premiers might be pacing themselves for tougher tests to come but will want to keep the foot down with an eye on further boosting their percentage against the battling Blues.

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Carlton (1-7) is stuck in a rut with seemingly no way out after a seventh straight defeat came in all too familiar fashion - the Blues led at half-time before fading in the second half for the sixth time in its dire run.

The Blues' troubles too often begin with their inability to slow their opposition once they get a run-on as they have conceded six straight goals or more on six occasions this season.

Carlton has named George Hewett to play his first senior game after a month in the VFL. Billy Wilson also comes into the Blues' side, with Liam Reidy and Matt Cottrell omitted.

Brisbane has recalled Darragh Joyce to replace Ty Gallop (concussion).

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The Western Bulldogs are out to reignite their season against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Port Adelaide (3-5) kept throwing punches at Adelaide and did almost all that it could to pull off a stirring victory before having it snatched away in the last minute of a Showdown classic.

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The Power's improved form has coincided with a greater defensive steel as coach Josh Carr's influence takes hold, but the time has come to bring the same fire when an opponent is already on the ropes.

The Bulldogs (4-4) showed that they can still keep pace with the frontrunners as they brushed aside a lingering injury crisis to push Fremantle all the way to the line.

But the Dogs have no time to lick their wounds after a fourth straight loss to a side currently sitting in the top six as they look to get their campaign back on track against a Power outfit threatening to rise from the bottom half.

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Port Adelaide has dropped Todd Marshall, with Jack Watkins coming into the side.

The Bulldogs have made four changes, with Sam Davidson, Laith Vandermeer (hamstring), Louis Emmett (omitted) and Josh Dolan (omitted) all out.

Connor Budarick, Cooper Hynes, Oskar Baker and Lachlan Smith come in.