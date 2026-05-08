The AFL advises the Match Review for Thursday's Round 9 match have been completed.
Two charges were laid and there was one incident requiring a detailed explanation.
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The match review findings for Thursday night's game between Fremantle and Hawthorn are in
The AFL advises the Match Review for Thursday's Round 9 match have been completed.
Two charges were laid and there was one incident requiring a detailed explanation.
Alex Pearce will miss at least the round 10 clash with Essendon after suffering an injury late in the thrilling win over Hawthorn