Alex Pearce will miss at least the round 10 clash with Essendon after suffering an injury late in the thrilling win over Hawthorn

Alex Pearce in action during Fremantle's win over Hawthorn in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE captain Alex Pearce has suffered a low-grade MCL injury that will sideline him for the team's clash against Essendon, with the Dockers optimistic that the setback will only be minor.

Pearce was injured in the final minute of Thursday night's win against Hawthorn, with the key defender's left leg caught under the body of Connor Macdonald as the Hawk was tackled to ground.

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He was sent for scans on Friday, with the Dockers confirming Pearce had suffered a minor knee injury that will sideline him for at least their next match, against the Bombers at the MCG following a 10-day break.

"Pleasingly scans have shown it’s not a significant injury," executive general manager of football Joe Brierty said.

"Early signs are positive and we will continue to reassess Alex’s functionality and provide further updates as they come to hand."

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Pearce has been in All-Australian form this season, playing every game in the AFL's best backline.

The 30-year-old played 16 games last season after being troubled by a shin issue through the second half of the season, while he suffered multiple fractures in his left forearm during 2024 and still plays with a protective guard.

The Dockers could turn to young defender Hugh Davies against the Bombers, while Josh Draper remains an option after playing 20 games in a breakout 2024 season when the Dockers' backline was hit with injuries.

Experienced tall Oscar McDonald started the season in the AFL team as Brennan Cox recovered from a calf injury but has played forward in recent weeks at WAFL level.

Following the Bombers clash, the 8-1 Dockers play St Kilda (Optus Stadium), Brisbane (Gabba) and North Melbourne (Hands Oval in Bunbury) before their bye in round 14.