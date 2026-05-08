The teams for Sunday's round nine matches are in

L-R: Jake Bowey, Jordan Dawson, Harry Edwards. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership defender Jake Bowey will play his first senior game of the season, Adelaide has regained skipper Jordan Dawson and West Coast key back Harry Edwards is in for his first game since round two.

Bowey suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in December last year but has recovered to play the past two games in the VFL and will bolster the Demons' small-defender ranks against the Eagles at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

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He replaces key forward Brody Mihocek (hamstring) in Melbourne's only change.

Edwards, 25, is back after missing six weeks as he recovered from concussion sustained in the Eagles' round two win over North Melbourne. He joins Jack Hutchinson and Harvey Johnston - who will make his first appearance since round 24, 2024 - among the ins, replacing dropped pair Elijah Hewett and Harry Schoenberg, and injured small forward Matt Owies.

And in Sunday's second game, Richmond regains Tim Taranto from concussion in a straight swap for a sore Dion Prestia for the MCG fixture, while the Crows welcome back Dawson and Nick Murray, who come in for key pair Taylor Walker and Jordon Butts.

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SUNDAY, MAY 10

Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Bowey

Out: B.Mihocek (hamstring)

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, H.Johnston, J.Hutchinson

Out: E.Hewett (omitted), M.Owies (calf), H.Schoenberg (omitted)

Richmond v Adelaide, MCG, 3.15pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Taranto

Out: D.Prestia (calf)

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, J.Dawson

Out: J.Butts (adductor), T.Walker (hamstring)