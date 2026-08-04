Brisbane treating remaining games as 'mini finals series' after being thumped by Carlton

Jarrod Berry during round 14 between Richmond and Brisbane at Ninja Stadium, June 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE could still run out a team close to full strength against Hawthorn on Friday night after some key personnel trained strongly on Tuesday.

Hugh McCluggage (calf), Ryan Lester (shoulder) and Logan Morris (sore) all finished Saturday night’s loss to Carlton on the bench and are under a cloud to face the Hawks.

Scans cleared McCluggage and Lester of any major damage, and along with Morris, they took part in the Lions’ abbreviated main session at Springfield on Tuesday.

If they pull up fine from the session, they will be selected to play the Hawks.

Defender Darcy Gardiner is also expected to be available after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Hugh McCluggage during Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena, July 28, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Experienced wingman Jarrod Berry will play his 200th game in the blockbuster and says the Lions aren't over-reacting to their 76-point loss to the Blues.

"We've been really good for about seven weeks now, and you have a little dip and get exposed by a good opposition," he said.

"We're not jumping at shadows. We know our truths, and we respond this week."

After playing in the past seven Finals series, and the past three Grand Finals, Berry conceded seasons did become "gruelling" for Brisbane.

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"Every team goes through the fatigue … and it does catch up with you here and there," he said.

"But it's important that your lows aren't too low and your highs aren't too high, and you stay somewhere in between with all that sort of stuff.

"We have a few sore bodies as you saw on the weekend and that contributes, but it's one of those things. Every club deals with it, so you just get on with the job."

Currently trailing Adelaide in fourth spot by percentage, Berry said the two-time premiers were treating the final three rounds like a "mini Finals series" as they chased a double chance in September.