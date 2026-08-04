Nathan Broad is tackled by Aidan Johnson during the match between Melbourne and Richmond in R18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND will farewell another of its triple-premiership heroes when defender Nathan Broad plays his final game in the Tigers' clash with St Kilda in round 23 at the MCG.

Broad, 33, has played 189 games for the Tigers since making his debut in round 14, 2016. He played in the 2017 premiership in just his 12th senior game and became a key part of the all-conquering squad under coach Damien Hardwick.

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The WA native, who was a mature-age draftee taken with pick No.67 in the 2015 AFL Draft from Swan Districts in the WAFL, was a reliable medium defender who often played above his 192cm.

Broad addressed teammates and staff to announce his retirement, giving special mention to Richmond's culture.

Arriving for pre-season training at the end of 2015, he walked into a club that had played in three consecutive finals series but failed to progress past the first week of September as it struggled to end a famous premiership drought.

Nathan Broad celebrates with the premiership cup after winning the 2020 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Broad's debut season of 2016 saw the Tigers go backwards, finishing 13th after a 113-point loss to Sydney in the final round, before a famous pre-season of soul searching and laying bare of personalities transformed the club and led to three flags in four years.

"The culture here is our competitive advantage, but it does not just happen, it has taken years to build," Broad said.

"It can also be lost in a matter of moments. So, continue to water and feed this culture, because it is our biggest strength.

"I am going to miss the most, walking to the 'G with the boys. The 10 minutes before you run out and put that guernsey on together and competing every week with you blokes."

Broad was happy to refer to Sunday's win over West Coast and the unique positives he took from the game.

"It brought back some amazing memories on the weekend when (Sam) Lalor sealed the game and the Tiger Army erupted. This competition is better when the 'Tiges' are up and about."

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With Richmond currently sitting in second last spot, the veteran was keen to encourage the young playing group to remain positive.

"Block out the external noise that comes at us," he said.

"I know that this group can achieve something great, but it will not just happen. Talent can only get you so far in this game. Hard work, consistency and playing your role will take you to the next level.

"I promise you, the tough times in the trenches together will make the great times even sweeter."

Toby Nankervis and Nathan Broad after round 21 between Richmond and West Coast at the MCG, August 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Broad had shown some interest in finishing his career back in Western Australia but has decided to call time on his AFL journey.

He will play his final game against the Saints next weekend at the MCG, giving Tigers fans a chance say goodbye.

Richmond Executive General Manager- Football Talent, Blair Hartley, congratulated Broad on an outstanding career.

"Across 11 seasons, Nathan’s commitment to the Club and his teammates has led the way, and he should be very proud of the enormous legacy he will leave at Richmond," Hartley said.

"He is a true Richmond Man who has embodied the traits that our football program values the most."