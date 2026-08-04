Rowan Marshall in the warmup before the St Kilda v North Melbourne clash in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ONE week on, one week off pattern continued for John Noble (DEF, $924,000), reminding everyone what he's capable of with a monster 152 against Melbourne following a disappointing 61 last week.

The prolific half-back was everywhere, finishing with 34 disposals, 10 marks and seven tackles to repay the faith shown by his coaches. His form at home is great, but there are certainly concerns about a trip away this week which presents a tougher test.

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Super Hewey was back in full flight as George Hewett (MID, $828,000) starred in Carlton's dominant win. The midfield bull posted a season-high 135 from 33 disposals, 11 marks and a goal, leaving him with an enticing BE of just 65 ahead of a mouth-watering clash with St Kilda, a match-up that suits him perfectly to go large again.

Tim Taranto (MID, $952,000) also produced his best score of the season, cashing in on the favourable Eagles match-up with 133. He accumulated 32 disposals, laid nine tackles and kicked a goal, resulting in a BE of just 76. Despite a tougher fixture to finish the season, he still shapes as a value option for coaches looking to strengthen their midfield.

Max Gawn (RUC, $1,023,000) continued his outstanding consistency, registering his fourth consecutive triple-figure score with a classy 132. Just a GOAT ruck doing GOAT ruck things. Meanwhile, Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $913,000) returned to top form, producing his highest score since round three with 127 from 29 disposals, seven tackles, five marks and a goal. With a BE of just 76, he remains one of the standout defensive trade targets for the run home.

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Touch wood, we have had a good run on the injury front this week which provides coaches an opportunity to make their team better as we head deeper into finals, as opposed to patching premium holes with straight swaps.

For some, it means still trying to remove rookies from the field but with the likes of Marcus Herbert (MID, $668,000) and Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $601,000) firing… it begs the question whether they hang around another week given the form of some underperforming premiums, highlighted by Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $706,000).

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MOST TRADED IN

Oscar Ryan (DEF, $268,000)

Errol Gulden (MID, $974,000)

Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $929,000)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $913,000)

Brad Hill (DEF/MID/FWD, $1,050,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $706,000)

Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $636,000)

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $601,000)

Oliver Francou (MID, $484,000)

Wayne Milera (DEF, $926,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Marcus Herbert (MID, $668,000) +81,000

Liam Stocker (DEF, $586,000) +$66,000

Jarman Impey (DEF, $912,000) +$62,000

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $930,000) +$61,000

Jaxon Artemis (DEF, $316,000) +$60,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Christian Salem (DEF, $741,000) -$75,000

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $573,000) -$73,000

Matt Kennedy (MID, $754,000) -$49,000

Conor McKenna (FWD, $491,000) - $47,000

Hayden McLean (FWD, $415,000) -$47,000

Keidean Coleman in action during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Jaxon Artemis (DEF, $316,000) -15

Oscar Ryan (DEF, $268,000) -9

Jay Polkinghorne (FWD, $369,000) 2

Archie Ludowyke (FWD, $248,000) 7

Liam Stocker (DEF, $586,000) 9

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,052,000) 146

Harry Sheezel (FWD/MID, $1,220,000) 141

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,057,000) 135

Christian Salem (DEF, $741,000) 130

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,102,000) 127

STOCKS UP

Errol Gulden (MID, $974,000)

The star Swan has knocked up two hundreds in a row and three out of his last four. It's the perfect time to bring in the ball-magnet as an upgrade with three great fixtures in a row against the Power, Bombers and Roos. He has a ceiling and that's what we want.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Izak Rankine (FWD/MID, $929,000)

The Crows star's price continues to rise but that's what happens when you average 109 in the last five. He still presents value given his hot form and he is walking into a match-up with the Tigers, who he played in round nine for 33 disposals, 10 marks, nine tackles and a goal for 162.

Brad Hill (DEF/MID/FWD, $1,050,000)

The 33-year-old is in career-best form with a five-game average of 123. He has a tough match-up against the Blues this week but given his role, should still hit triple figures before it opens up with the Tiger and Suns where he could hit two more ceiling scores.

Tom Sparrow (FWD/MID, $979,000)

This is my official apology to the 26-year-old Dee who is having an outstanding season. Yes, it's coming $338k late, given that is his season price change after averaging 94 for the year, highlighted by 111 in his last five and a whopping 122 in his last three. He has been tackling the house down with a low of six in the last six weeks while laying a combined 21 in the last two weeks. He has a tough one against the Dockers this week before taking on the Power and Dogs in soft match-ups.

Tom Sparrow celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $913,000)

The ever-reliable Giant is at it again, mopping up across half-back, averaging 107 in his last three games which includes a nice ceiling score of 127 on the weekend. His form should continue this week against the Suns before another big one is on the cards against the Eagles.

STOCKS DOWN

Murphy Reid (FWD/MID, $747,000)

The exciting Dockers youngster has had a great season, averaging 82 and increasing by $166k. He has slowed down in recent weeks though, averaging just 66 in his last three weeks which is well short of what several forwards are doing around him. He has a good match-up this week against the Dees before it tightens up with games against the Crows and Blues who have been difficult to produce big scores against in recent weeks.

Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $706,000)

A shot at goal prior to the final siren that dribbled out of bounds ticked the former premium's score over to 50… 50. His 16 disposals that included just five kicks was a shadow of what he displayed at the start of the year and leaves him with a three-game average of just 69. He will be priced under $700k next week after already dropping $242k in value this season to date.

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $953,000)

Coaches who held the 30-year-old got away with it, but only because Tom De Koning spent so much time on the sidelines with a hip/hamstring complaint late in the game that allowed Marshall to spend an extended period in the ruck, scoring 35 in the last quarter to finish on 81. The concern moving forward is if TDK is good to go this week, Marshall's second and third quarter scores of seven and nine cannot be ignored and he has to go.

Brodie Grundy and Rowan Marshall compete in the ruck during Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $949,000)

I love the Bont, and this rage trade will need to be reversed, but it needs to be discussed. Coaches who have 'completed teams' are chasing ceiling scores and fixture and anything less than 100 from midfielders at this time of year is unacceptable and costly when trying to with flags, hats and cars. Bont's score of 58 was a devastating blow coming off three straight 100s but prior to that was another worrying 63. He has good history against the Roos so should bounce back.

Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $636,000)

The 22-year-old mid-season recruit has been outstanding, increasing by $406k since making his debut. He has averaged an impressive 74 points per game but with just three games to go, it's time to make the most of that cash generation and use it as part of a significant upgrade trade.

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