Assistant coach Cam Roberts is leaving the Bombers at season's end

Cam Roberts during his time at Essendon. Picture: Essendon FC

ANOTHER Essendon assistant is departing the club with Cam Roberts to finish up at the Bombers at season's end.

Roberts joined Essendon ahead of the 2020 season and has held multiple roles at the club, most recently as assistant coach since 2025, leading the club's forwards across the past two years.

But he has resigned and will leave at the end of the campaign, continuing a period of change at the Bombers.

"When I first arrived, I simply wanted to contribute and help people improve. To have had the chance to work alongside such committed players, coaches and staff over the past seven seasons has been a privilege," Roberts said.

"I'm proud of the relationships we've built and the progress we've made together. I'll always be grateful for the support the club has shown me and my family.

"I'll leave knowing Essendon has an exciting future ahead."

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The Bombers are getting closer to appointing a new senior coach following the sacking of Brad Scott in May.

It was announced last week that Essendon's general manager of football Daniel McPherson would also leave the club at season's end.

Assistant coach Ben Jacobs and head of psychology and wellbeing Ben Robbins departed the club following Scott's sacking.

As reported by AFL.com.au, Travis Varcoe has also departed from his role as Indigenous player development manager.

Essendon has endured another miserable season, sitting on the bottom of the ladder with just two wins.