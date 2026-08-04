Brisbane hosts Hawthorn as both sides push for a top-four spot, while Carlton and St Kilda close the round in a clash that could determine their finals fate

Patrick Cripps is tackled during the match between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

A PAIR of meetings between top-six sides and a crunch clash that could decide the race for the last finals place are the centrepiece of what looms as a pivotal round 22.

The Western Bulldogs can revive their push for a top-six finish when it opens the round alongside North Melbourne on Thursday, before Brisbane and Hawthorn meet the following night with hopes for a double chance on the line.

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Melbourne hosts Fremantle as the ladder leaders make a rare visit to the MCG on Saturday, while St Kilda and Carlton close the round with a clash set to have huge ramifications for the wildcard spots.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 22 as well as a tip for each match.

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Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, August 6, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 20.14 (134) d North Melbourne 13.7 (85), R17 2025

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (12-8) shut down Fremantle with their defensive discipline before being blown away in the second half for a defeat that leaves its own top-six hopes hanging by a thread. The Dogs only booted five goals – including just one after half-time – against the Dockers in a sign the 14th-ranked scoring side needs more fluency in attack against the Roos, Blues and Demons on the run home.

North Melbourne (8-12) threatened to pull off an upset and to claim an elusive big scalp as it led Hawthorn at the last change before it paid the price for a lack of polish in front of goal and further around the field. The Kangaroos have lost their past five games and are at risk of ending a promising season with eight straight defeats with three of their nemeses in the Dogs, Cats and Swans to come.

Nick Larkey and Cam Zurhaar are seen after North Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Ed Richards has had a stuttering season after moving into a full-time midfield role and claiming a first All-Australian nod last year but is on track to return to top form with Tom Liberatore back in the side. The 27-year-old has averaged 27.6 disposals, 6.6 clearances and 7.2 inside 50s in the past five matches alongside his onball partner as they give the Bulldogs better balance in the engine room.

Paul Curtis has put a three-match suspension for rough conduct behind him by letting his football do the talking as he has booted 10 goals in four matches, even as the Kangaroos struggle to snap a losing streak. The 23-year-old has 32 majors for the season to be six short of his career-high last year while he remains a shining light in the Roos forward half that has too often misfired in recent weeks.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 11 points

Brisbane v Hawthorn, Gabba

Friday, August 7, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 11.23 (89) d Hawthorn 11.13 (79), R24 2025

What it means

Brisbane (13-7) will hope that a shock thumping at the hands of Carlton was the loss it needed to have after seven consecutive victories had put it back among the premiership fancies. The Lions have problems to sort out in an undermanned defence as they have conceded 100-plus scores eight times this year – the same number as in their two premiership-winning seasons combined.

Hawthorn (14-1-5) did what it needed to do to push past North Melbourne when the game was on the line and tighten its grip on a top-four spot. The Hawks can take another step toward locking in a double chance with a win against the Lions but risk being overtaken by the two-time reigning premiers, the Crows or Demons with a loss before tricky games against the Pies and Eagles away.

Jarman Impey in action during Hawthorn's clash against North Melbourne in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Jarrod Berry might be one of the more unheralded members of the star-studded Lions midfield but his impact was shown by the two-time reigning premiers putting together seven wins in a row after he returned from injury midway through the season. The 28-year-old adds a balance to their lineup whether patrolling a wing or locking down on the opposition as he reaches 200 matches.

Jarman Impey is enjoying a career-best year with the Hawks that has put him right in the conversation for a maiden All-Australian nod in his 13th season. The 31-year-old has the versatility to make an impact wherever his side needs him while he is averaging career-highs for 24.2 disposals, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 inside 50s a game.

Early tip: Brisbane by eight points

Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG

Saturday, August 8, 1.15pm AEST

Last time: Fremantle 17.16 (118) d Melbourne 10.10 (70), R2 2026

What it means

Melbourne (13-7) got its push for a top-four finish back on track with a gritty win over Gold Coast but has little margin for error with a lower percentage than the other contenders and a difficult run home to come. The Demons will get a better idea of their standing as they face the ladder-leading Dockers this week before taking on the Power away and then the Bulldogs in the last round.

Fremantle (18-2) showed that it is able to quickly put distance between itself and its opponents as it overcame a Western Bulldogs challenge with a second-half blitz on the way to a club record 18th victory. The Dockers now have an opportunity to prove they can do the same on the biggest stages as they take on a top-half side at the MCG for the first time in more than a year.

Luke Jackson and Max Gawn contest the ruck during the 2025 AAMI Community Series match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Rushton Park. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Max Gawn responded to a quieter performance in the Demons’ loss to the Cats in typically emphatic fashion with a dominant display in the win against the Suns. The eight-time All-Australian had 25 disposals, 14 contested possessions, nine clearances and eight score involvements in a reminder that he is not just the key to the Demons’ top-four hopes but a ruck with strong claims to a ninth blazer.

Luke Jackson has made the most of spending more time as the Dockers' first-choice ruck this season while he presses his case for a maiden All-Australian jacket. The 24-year-old can now take a huge step towards claiming his former Demons teammate Gawn's mantle as the premier ruck in the competition in a battle that could determine this result and perhaps a passing of the torch.

Early tip: Fremantle by 14 points

Sydney v Port Adelaide, SCG

Saturday, August 8, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 14.9 (93) d Port Adelaide 13.12 (90), R14 2026

What it means

Sydney (15-5) had its grip on second spot loosened as St Kilda threatened to cause a boilover before the cream rose to the top and its stars led the side to a 15th win of the season. The Swans still have the opportunity to host a pair of finals in their own hands with three winnable games to come, starting with the Power at home this week and with the Bombers and Kangaroos to follow.

Port Adelaide (6-14) again showed it is not far off the mark in a defeat to Greater Western Sydney that was its seventh loss to a finals contender by two goals or less. The Power might have reason to hope for a brighter future but will want to take steps to fine tune their attack as they have only reached 100 points once this season and are ranked 15th for scoring.

Errol Gulden celebrates Sydney's win over St Kilda in round 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Isaac Heeney has been able to enjoy time away from the coalface as the Swans begin to get their midfield balance right with Errol Gulden's return to peak fitness and Chad Warner in red-hot form. Heeney spent more time forward in the second half against the Saints and booted multiple goals for the first time in seven weeks in a reminder of what he can add to the Swans' firepower.

Jason Horne-Francis was always likely to be comfortable stepping up to be the main man in Zak Butters' absence but that makes his recent performances no less impressive. The 23-year-old has averaged 29.5 disposals, 13.5 contested possessions, seven clearances and a goal in two games without his midfield partner as he relishes the extra attention on the way to reaching 100 matches.

Early tip: Sydney by 27 points

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

Saturday, August 8, 4.35pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 15.19 (109) d Essendon 10.5 (65), R22 2025

What it means

Geelong (12-8) has brushed aside concerns over its premiership aspirations with three convincing wins on the trot against finals hopefuls St Kilda, Melbourne and now Collingwood. The Cats can now push hard to pinch a top-four finish, especially after the Lions' slip-up against the Blues, with a healthy percentage already in hand and the Bombers, Kangaroos and Tigers to come on the run home.

Essendon (2-18) backed up its breakthrough victory over Greater Western Sydney with a determined display against Adelaide. The Bombers challenged the Crows in clearances and contested ball before being outclassed but will need to find even more fight as they come up against a Cats side that has won their past nine meetings by an average 55 points over seven years.

Zach Merrett looks dejected after Essendon's loss to Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Ollie Dempsey continues to stake his claim for a first All-Australian blazer and did his chances no harm with 29 disposals, 10 marks and two goals as the Cats continued their resurgence with a win over the Pies. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 19.3 disposals and has booted 24 goals but does his most damage when spreading the field with tireless runs up and down the wing.

Andrew McGrath has had to bear much of the weight of the Bombers' dismal season while attempting to marshal an often under-siege defence in his first year as captain. The 28-year-old remains a steadying hand in guiding the Bombers' emerging backline while setting the tone with an average 18.9 disposals, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 tackles a match.

Early tip: Geelong by 67 points

Adelaide v Richmond, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, August 8, 7.05pm ACST

Last time: Adelaide 14.14 (98) d Richmond 9.7 (61), R9 2026

What it means

Adelaide (13-7) got its campaign back on track with a thumping victory over Essendon that made the most of Brisbane's surprise defeat to reclaim a top-four spot. The Crows' healthy percentage has put them in a strong position in the race for a double chance, though they would welcome another boost in the game against the Tigers especially with the Dockers away and Giants at home still to come.

Richmond (3-17) snapped an eight-match losing streak and climbed off the bottom of the ladder when holding off West Coast for its third win of the season. The Tigers will be buoyed by the performances of their young talents who played a significant role in the victory, although they are still to show they are closing the gap on top-four contenders like the Crows.

Richmond players sing the team song after their win over West Coast at the MCG in round 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Riley Thilthorpe has had to endure a difficult year while battling a lower back issue and searching for the sort of form that led to him booting 60 goals last season and earned him a first All-Australian jacket. The 24-year-old could now be ready to peak at just the right time with 10 goals in his past three matches including five majors, 10 marks and six contested grabs against the Bombers.

Jack Ross has made the most of earning more midfield minutes this season and his tireless running and tenacious attack on the ball was critical to the Tigers getting over the line for a much-needed win against the Eagles. The 25-year-old equalled his season-high for 27 disposals while his ball use in the forward half showed that he can add more strings to his bow.

Early tip: Adelaide by 47 points

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka Oval

Sunday, August 9, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 11.17 (83) d Greater Western Sydney 8.15 (63), R8 2026

What it means

GWS (9-11) reignited its finals hopes with a gritty win against Port Adelaide but must now put a string of victories together to snatch a wildcard place. The Giants have shown they can compete with – and beat – the best including Fremantle, Geelong, Brisbane and Melbourne but still need to prove they can avoid slipping up in danger games like a clash with the out-of-sorts Suns.

Gold Coast (7-13) slumped to a 10th straight defeat – the longest losing streak in coach Damien Hardwick’s career – with a narrow loss to Melbourne in another sign the side has forgotten how to win. The Suns have lost four of those 10 matches by single figures and they are running out of time to turn around their horror form this year with the Giants, Lions and Saints all to come on the road.

Ned Moyle and Ben King look dejected after Gold Coast's loss to Melbourne at People First Stadium in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Toby Bedford continues to be called on for his versatility as he lines up in various roles in both the Giants' midfield and forward line depending on the state of the game. The tireless 26-year-old adds bite to the onball brigade as a ball-winning tackling machine but can also add a touch of class closer to goal as he reaches 100 matches.

Matt Rowell has had a challenging season after winning last year's Brownlow Medal as fitness and then form issues have struck. The 25-year-old had shown signs of rediscovering his touch in recent weeks and made an emphatic return to form against the Demons with 30 possessions (18 contested) and eight clearances in a rare positive for the Suns in the second half of the year.

Early tip: GWS by nine points

West Coast v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

Sunday, August 9, 2.10pm AWST

Last time: Collingwood 13.14 (92) d West Coast 12.10 (82), R11 2026

What it means

West Coast (4-16) was left to rue wayward kicking for goal as it failed to make the most of its opportunities in a heartbreaking defeat to Richmond and, for the 19th time in 20 matches this season, failed to reach 100 points. The Eagles are running out of chances to snap what is now an eight-match losing streak with the Magpies, Giants and Hawks to come on the run home.

Collingwood (11-1-8) lost some of the momentum it had gained during a six-match winning streak as injuries struck and it was outclassed by Geelong in a defeat that left it off the pace of the teams chasing a top-six spot. The Pies only need one more victory to lock in a finals spot, although they must win all their remaining matches against the Eagles, Hawks and Lions to climb above the wildcard places.

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Game shapers

Willem Duursma showed all the signs of a steely determination not to simply accept losing as his emotions came flooding out after the Eagles' frustrating loss to the Tigers. The 19-year-old had his quietest game yet with 11 disposals and a goal but has already proven that he has the class and character to quickly bounce back while averaging 17.7 touches in his debut season.

Dan McStay has answered the Magpies' call for someone to take command of their injury-ravaged attack as the veteran key forward is enjoying a personal-best year. The 31-year-old booted a career-high five goals in the defeat to the Cats to climb to 38.12 for the season - well past his previous best of 28 when still at the Lions - as he becomes critical to the Pies' finals hopes.

Early tip: Collingwood by 23 points

St Kilda v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, August 9, 7.20pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 16.12 (108) d Carlton 9.15 (69), R8 2026

What it means

St Kilda (9-11) gave Sydney a huge scare before again being left wanting against a top-half side when the game was up for grabs in the final term. The Saints have dropped out of the wildcard places and are still to beat a side currently sitting in the top 10 in 10 attempts this season, although their finals destiny is still in their own hands, while they can leapfrog the Blues with a win this week.

Carlton (10-10) took command of its finals fate as it piled on the club's highest score since 2012 and had 16 individual goalkickers in a rousing victory over an in-form Brisbane. The Blues are playing with a newfound freedom and have won nine of 11 matches under interim coach Josh Fraser, but with a relatively poor percentage, need to win at least two more games to be confident of a wildcard place.

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Game shapers

Max Hall is part of an emerging group of young Saints midfielders able to learn their craft while flying under the radar as teammate Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera often steals the limelight. The mature-age recruit showed all his class while matching the Swans' much vaunted onball brigade with 23 disposals and three goals in what was also the sixth time he has booted multiple majors this year.

Jagga Smith went a long way to rubber-stamping his claims to the Telstra AFL Rising Star award as he played a starring role in the Blues' stunning victory over the Lions with 29 disposals, six clearances and two goals. The 20-year-old has averaged 26.4 disposals and 5.5 clearances in 11 matches since Fraser took charge to be a key to the Blues' improvement in his debut season.

Early tip: Carlton by four points