Jordan De Goey during the R11 match between Collingwood and Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE skipper Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,161,000) continued his remarkable run of form, producing a round-high 156 in a dominant display against the Western Bulldogs.

Despite receiving plenty of attention, Dawson still amassed 32 disposals, seven marks, eight tackles and three goals, reminding everyone why he is currently the hottest player in the competition. His five-game average now sits at a staggering 131, and with a favourable run of fixtures ahead, there is every chance his purple patch continues.

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Will Ashcroft (MID, $903,000) finally rewarded the patience of his coaches after a frustrating five-week stretch of modest returns. The young Lion exploded for a season-best 152 against Richmond, gathering 38 disposals, 10 marks and two goals. The performance leaves him with a BE of just 66 heading into his bye and should restore some confidence among owners.

Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, $908,000) was at his electrifying best once again, putting on another show against the Bombers. The Melbourne livewire finished with 32 disposals, five marks and three goals as he cruised to another premium score, leaving him with a BE of 68.

Rory Laird (DEF, $909,000) continued his impressive form across half-back, accumulating disposals at will on his way to 133, while Noah Anderson (MID, $995,000) capitalised on a tag-free evening against the Cats to also post 133.

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MOST TRADED IN

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $277,000)

Mitch Podhajski (FWD, $258,000)

Brent Daniels (MID/FWD, $742,000)

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,106,000)

Jordan De Goey (FWD/MID, $892,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Archie Roberts (DEF, $942,000)

Milan Murdock (MID/FWD, $687,000)

Patrick Retschko (MID, $585,000)

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $747,000)

Sullivan Robey (MID/FWD, $614,000)

Learn More 01:48

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jasper Alger (FWD, $326,000) +$58,000

Luke McDonald (FWD, $597,000) +$56,000

Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $306,000) +$54,000

Luke Ryan (FWD, $525,000) +$50,000

Tim Taranto (MID, $852,000) +$48,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Archie Roberts (DEF, $942,000) -$88,000

Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $700,000) -$67,000

Jack Martin (FWD, $572,000) -$46,000

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $559,000) - $44,000

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $791,000) -$43,000

Jeremy Cameron celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $277,000) -12

Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $306,000) -12

Jasper Alger (FWD, $326,000) -10

Jai Murray (MID, $333,000) 1

Marcus Herbert (MID, $259,000) 2

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Archie Roberts (DEF, $942,000) 169

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,127,000) 144

Luke Jackson (RUC, $961,000) 137

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $997,000) 131

Zak Butters (MID, $987,000) 128

STOCKS UP

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $277,000)

The highly anticipated debut of the 22-year-old didn't disappoint after gathering 26 disposals, taking three marks and laying three tackles for a score of 83 from just 68 per cent TOG. He has a BE of -12 leading into a match-up against the Crows and he is a 'must-have' cash generator.

Joel Fitzgerald celebrates Melbourne's win over Essendon in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitch Podhajski (FWD, $258,000)

If you need a forward downgrade, 'Pods' is your man. The 27-year-old debuted with a solid outing of 57 that included a goal and his job security is quite high given the season-ending injury to star forward Jamie Elliott. He has a BE of 3 and a soft fixture.

Brent Daniels (MID/FWD, $742,000)

Brent has moved to the midfield and he is making the most of his opportunities. The Giants workhorse has knocked up two hundreds in his last three games which leaves him with a BE of just 57 to reinforce his vale. He is the answer to many coaches' 'fraud' line issues.

Jordan De Goey (FWD/MID, $892,000)

'De Goat' has also made a move back to the midfield and his numbers are reflecting that with a five-game average of 107. His run of hot form leaves him with a BE of just 75 leading into a nice run for games where he should continue to rival the scores of the top forwards.

Jordan De Goey during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,161,000)

The inspirational Crows skipper is simply a player you can't afford not to have, despite his price. He is averaging 131 in his last five to be the form player of the competition and he has one of the best fixtures ahead for midfielders which suggests his electric form is every chance to continue. Pay up.

STOCKS DOWN

Archie Roberts (DEF, $942,000)

It's been a rough few weeks for the accumulating defender, losing his quarterback role and returning scores of just 78 and 75 before succumbing to a shoulder injury of 44 after a hot start. Although unclear how long he will be out, it's long enough to be a priority trade.

Jack Steele (MID, $829,000)

The 30-year-old has gone cold after an eye-catching start to the season, failing to reach triple figures in his last nine outings. He is averaging just 84 in his last five games and dropping cash rapidly which may force coaches to pivot from the plan to hold him until his bye. He has a BE of 102 and is every chance to enter his bye under $800k.

Jack Steele in action during Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $747,000)

It's a familiar concern for Bruhn owners… His TOG is down and so is his scoring output as a result. He managed just 45 points last week which has resulted in a large BE of 112 leading into round 15 and it's a great time to take his $230k price rise for the year and run.

Milan Murdock (MID/FWD, $687,000)

What a champion the 25-year-old has been, averaging 77 and increasing a whopping $457k. His score of 42 on the weekend caused his price to fall by $42k and leaves him with a BE of 91. With so many under-priced forwards available, it's a great time to move him on.

Patrick Retschko (MID, $585,000)

The Tiger has had a great season, averaging 67 and increasing in value by $355k which puts him within range of fallen premiums. His BE has risen to 63 which would suggest his cash generation has come to an end.

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