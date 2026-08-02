Andrew McQualter said "bad kicking is bad football" after the Eagles kicked 19 points against the Tigers

Jake Waterman thanks fans after the match between Richmond and West Coast at MCG in round 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WEST COAST coach Andrew McQualter didn't sugarcoat his words following his side's 11-point loss to Richmond on Sunday afternoon.

Despite leading in a number of key stats including inside 50s and clearances, the Eagles were grossly inaccurate in front of goal scoring 19 points across the four quarters.

TIGERS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

"We were 3.17 at one stage. We could have been a large portion up on the scoreboard and were not, and it's deflating," McQualter said post-match.

"Bad kicking is bad football at the end of the day. So we weren't able to capitalise on our shots."

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The young West Coast coach not only rued his side's missed opportunities in front of goal, but the flow-on effect their inaccuracy had across the ground.

"The deflating part is when you're struggling to score, you give up easy goals," McQualter said.

"So free kicks against, 50s against, it really takes away your spirit. Whether that's conscious or unconscious, that's what happens."

A positive to come from the close loss was the performance of former No.1 draft pick Harley Reid who continues to impress in his third year.

Reid finished with an equal game-high 34 disposals and nine clearances.

"He's having a massive season, isn't he?," McQualter said.

"I think he had maybe 14 contested (possessions) at half-time. Another great game from him.

"He's doing a terrific job for us and we've got to keep supporting him with the right people and helping him carry the load."

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It was another former No.1 draft pick that was a stand out for the Tigers.

Sam Lalor, who has had an injury-interrupted start to his career, kicked a game-high three goals in his side's third win for the year.

"Sammy's in, I think, his 18th game, and Taj Hotton and Sam Cumming, they're all similar," Yze said post-match.

"We know what they're going to become, and I've been talking about this and I'll keep reiterating the same message around feeling like they can belong on an AFL field.

"Sammy's felt, he's looked like he's belonged the first minute he's walked out there. But it still takes time.

"So we're just scratching the surface with Sammy and a lot of our high talent. We've just got to get him out there for longer.

"If you're sitting in the stands watching some of these young lads grow, you'd be pretty excited if you're a Tiger supporter."

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One young Tiger who will be in hot water this week is Luke Trainor after he punched his opponent Jack Williams in the stomach behind play in an incident that will no doubt be looked at by the match review officer.

"I didn't see it, but obviously if he's gone and done something wrong, we'll look at all those things. But yeah, I'm not too sure. I'm not sure how hard the impact was and things like that," Yze said.

"I think there has been a few fines over the last few occasions when things like this have happened. So hopefully we can get that type of result."

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Yze also confirmed that youngster Sam Cumming injured his ankle in the fourth quarter.

"He's rolled his ankle," Yze said.

"He's a tough kid. He wanted to get back out there. So we gave him that chance. But the minute we saw that his gait was a little bit out of whack and he was trying to fight his way through there, he's too important for us.

"If he'd gone and done something else, we'd be kicking ourselves. So yeah, we just iced him for the last part of the quarter. So he'll go through the normal scans and hopefully it's not too bad."