The Demons have fought past the Suns for an important win

Tom Sparrow celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has handed Gold Coast a 10th straight defeat, and in the process kept its top-four chances alive with a thrilling nine-point victory at People First Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing by 17 points during the third quarter, the Dees took their chances and had too much composure for the hosts in the fourth term to win 18.6 (114) to 16.9 (105).

SUNS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

They will finish the round just percentage outside fourth place ahead of a date with Fremantle at the MCG next Saturday afternoon.

The Suns dominated field position for large patches of the second and third quarters but never really put their ascendency on the scoreboard, before Melbourne showed great maturity to arrest momentum and eventually run away with victory.

Harrison Petty’s 50m bomb after the three-quarter time siren gave them the lead and every time the Demons were challenged in the fourth quarter there was an immediate response.

Max Gawn was colossal in the ruck, getting stronger as the match wore on.

With his team being beaten around the clearances, the captain just put his team on his shoulders to finish with 25 disposals, 10 marks, nine clearances (seven out of the centre) and eight score involvements.

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Joel Fitzgerald played the most impactful game of his young career, kicking two goals from 23 touches, while Caleb Windsor was also influential with two goals from 18 disposals.

When Melbourne needed something inside 50, big forwards Petty and Jacob van Rooyen inevitably delivered.

They kicked three goals apiece, taking three and four contested marks respectively, repeatedly outpointing a Gold Coast defence that lost leader Sam Collins (ribs) before half-time.

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Petty's huge clunk and goal midway through the final quarter gave the visitors some breathing space after the lead changed hands nine times.

Gold Coast will again rue its inefficiency after doing enough to establish a bigger lead earlier in the game.

Jed Walter (three goals) played the best half of his young career before the main break, harassing defensively and providing a great target ahead of the ball, while Matt Rowell (30 and eight clearances) continued to regain some of his best form.

But too often the Suns butchered the ball when they had chances to punish, and when the Dees won it back, they were slick on the counterattack.

Dees' deadly goalkicking

Some were easy, some were tricky and others were outright hard, but it seemed to make little difference where Melbourne took its set shots from – they were sailing through. Five straight in the first quarter, a wobbly 3.2 in the second and a deadly accurate 6.1 in the third to keep the Demons in the game when the Suns dominated large periods. Harrison Petty's 50m bomb after the three-quarter time siren was a highlight, as was Harry Sharp's skilful left-foot snap from the forward pocket. Good kicking is good footy.

Humphrey's goal after the siren

Goals after the siren have been a source of controversy this season (think Nick Watson and Logan Morris) and this time it was Bailey Humphrey's turn. Taking a mark just prior to half-time, the young Sun went back with a shot from outside 50 following the siren. With an umpire standing behind his line, Humphrey appeared to start left of his mark, arc back on to his line and thump the ball through for a goal.

GOLD COAST 4.3 8.6 13.8 16.9 (105)

MELBOURNE 5.0 8.2 14.3 18.6 (114)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Walter 3, Long 3, King 2, Humphrey 2, Read 2, Lombard, Addinsall, Rogers, Miller

Melbourne: Petty 3, van Rooyen 3, Fritsch 2, Fitzgerald 2, Windsor 2, Sharp 2, Laurie, Langford, Pickett, Sparrow

BEST

Gold Coast: Rowell, Miller, Lombard, Uwland, Noble, Walter

Melbourne: Gawn, Fitzgerald, van Rooyen, Windsor, Petty, Rivers

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Collins (ribs)

Melbourne: Howes (wrist)

Crowd: 14,963 at People First Stadium