AFL.com.au's team of journalists have predicted their ladders for the end of the season

GWS players ahead of their match against Essendon in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's shock loss to Essendon is set to cost it a spot in September, according to our reporters.

AFL.com.au's team of journalists have used our Ladder Predictor to tip the final make-up of the top 10, with the Giants tipped to finish just outside the wildcard spots after round 24.

LADDER PREDICTOR Who will make the eight, who will miss out?

Only one of our eight journalists are tipping the Giants to finish higher than 11th, which is good news for St Kilda and Collingwood, who have been backed to finish ninth and 10th respectively.

The Giants-Bombers result is also set to have an impact at the bottom of the ladder, with Richmond tipped to finish bottom after Essendon's shock win.

The Tigers and Bombers are currently locked on eight points, with the Bombers 6.8 per cent ahead in 17th.

There was again unanimous opinion about the top four, with Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane and Hawthorn - in that order - backed to get a double chance, while Adelaide and Melbourne are also set to get a week off by finishing in the top six.

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AFL.com.au's predicted ladder

1) Fremantle

2) Sydney

3) Brisbane

4) Hawthorn

5) Adelaide

6) Melbourne

7) Geelong

8) Western Bulldogs

9) St Kilda

10) Collingwood

11) Greater Western Sydney

12) Carlton

13) Port Adelaide

14) Gold Coast

15) North Melbourne

16) West Coast

17) Essendon

18) Richmond