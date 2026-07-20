All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Emily Mableson in action during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships clash against Queensland on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A HOST of draft prospects returned to their respective state leagues with the conclusion of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships.

Several state MVPs starred across the country, including Emily Mableson and Cara Dziegielewski while experienced stars continued strong seasons.

SANFLW

South Adelaide 13.10 (88) def. Glenelg 2.2 (14)

South Adelaide broke a run of three straight losses with a demolition of cellar-dweller Glenelg.

The return of teenagers Emma Charlton (32 disposals, nine clearances, one goal), Layla Vizgaudis (14 disposals, two goals), and Hope Taylor (10 disposals, three goals) from a successful championships campaign helped the reigning premier return to the winners list, while 21 disposals and nine tackles from former AFLW Docker and Crow Nikki Nield also didn't hurt.

For Glenelg it was also a draft prospect in Georgie Fielder who led the way, finishing with 25 disposals, six tackles, and six clearances.

South lead from start to finish 💪 pic.twitter.com/9rH0ZHqbzC — SANFL (@SANFL) July 18, 2026

Sturt 7.8 (50) drew with Woodville-West Torrens 7.8 (50)

Woodville-West Torrens made it two draws for the season, and Sturt made it three, as the sides couldn't be split on Saturday afternoon.

Eligible for December's Telstra AFLW Draft, Erin Conn kicked two goals from seven disposals for Sturt, and Isobel Kuiper (20 disposals, 12 tackles) showed off her two-way running again.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were also helped along by draft hopefuls in Julia Faulkner (15 disposals, six clearances, one goal) and Lucy Moore (13 disposals, seven tackles, one goal) in the stalemate.

The Eagles were THIS close to a win 🤯



Instead they draw with Sturt for the SECOND time this year! pic.twitter.com/6vNUF0sknF — SANFL (@SANFL) July 18, 2026

West Adelaide 3.4 (22) def. by North Adelaide 6.2 (38)

Young gun Emily Mableson (24 disposals, 11 tackles) made a stunning return from her MVP-winning championships campaign to have an important game for West Adelaide, despite a loss on the weekend.

Fellow champs performer Polly Turner – linked to both Adelaide and Carlton under the father-daughter rule – had 16 disposals and kicked a goal for North Adelaide, and former West Coast and Adelaide defender Amber Ward kicked three goals in the win.

The Roosters get it done 🐓 pic.twitter.com/HHWDPUlJK4 — SANFL (@SANFL) July 19, 2026

Norwood 7.11 (53) def. Central District 3.5 (23)

Bottom-ager Lani Cocks continued a strong year with 20 disposals, two goals, and five tackles in Norwood's win, as another returning player from the champs, and Jade Halfpenny was dominant with 32 disposals and eight clearances.

Miyu Endersby (16 disposals, 38 hitouts, one goal) was the star for Central District, doing her chances of a high draft selection no harm come December.

A big win for the Redlegs sends them to the top of the ladder 💪 pic.twitter.com/L6YVDAPHNO — SANFL (@SANFL) July 19, 2026

QAFLW

Bond University 0.6 (6) def. by Southport 6.7 (43)

Southport continued its winning ways, as former Gold Coast midfielder Ella Maurer (28 disposals) impressed, and Rianna Schipp brought the pressure with 23 tackles.

Evy Reeves was impressive for Bond University despite the loss, finishing with 33 disposals and seven tackles.

Wilston Grange 6.10 (46) def. University of Queensland 3.3 (21)

Zimra Hussain dobbed three goals from 23 disposals in Wilston Grange's win, keeping it in the top four heading toward finals, while Layla Collins had 31 disposals and seven clearances in the win.

Meanwhile, former Brisbane small forward Luka Yoshida-Martin (24 disposals, six tackles) was impressive for the Red Lions.

Morningside 3.6 (24) def. by Aspley 5.5 (35)

Former Gold Coast midfielder Ella Smith was dominant for Aspley in its win over Morningside on Saturday with 34 disposals, seven clearances, and nine tackles.

Ameilia Leigh kicked two goals in the win, and Eva Downie (27 disposals, nine tackles) worked hard both ways.

For Morningside, Laura Roy (29 disposals, one goal) was best.

Maroochydore 2.1 (13) def. by Coorparoo 2.5 (17)

Coorparoo was forced to fight for its 10th win of the season against a gritty Maroochydore outfit.

Edie Fraser – eligible for the 2027 draft – had 10 disposals and three inside 50s for Coorparoo, while Lucy Schneider led the way with 25 touches and six inside 50s.

Maroochydore's goalkickers in the narrow loss were Jovie Telford and Jade Brazier.

Broadbeach 1.17 (23) def. by Moreton Bay 1.3 (9)

Broadbeach was its own worst enemy against Moreton Bay on Saturday, converting just once from 18 scoring shots – by way of Payton Heyward.

Gold Coast Academy product Steph Aguinaldo returned from her U18 champs appearances in style, with 20 disposals, five clearances, and seven tackles, while Jasmine Single – sister of the Suns' Lucy – had 20 disposals and four inside 50s.

Unsurprisingly, Jessica Davy (26 disposals, 10 tackles, one goal) was Moreton Bay's best.

WAFLW

West Perth 3.5 (23) def. by Boorloo (Perth) 8.7 (55)

Not even the return of champs stars Cara Dziegielewski and Lexi Strachan could help West Perth to a win on Saturday, instead Boorloo ran away with it in the second half.

Dziegielewski (20 disposals, 20 hitouts) and Strachan (28 disposals, one goal) were outstanding nonetheless, while Madison Dodd (21 disposals) also put her best foot forward.

For Boorloo, it was another returning top ager in Mia Carlshausen (21 disposals, six marks) who was important in the win, as each of Natalie House and Isabella Shannon kicked two goals.

Subiaco 5.2 (32) def. Claremont 4.7 (31)

Subiaco claimed an upset win over second-placed Claremont thanks to some inaccuracy on the latter's part.

A pair of 2010-born stars were important in the underdog's win, with Caitlin Boss (15 disposals, three tackles) and Beatrice Crane (14 disposals, four marks) – sister of recent Port Adelaide draftee Olivia – playing key roles. The duo won't be eligible for the AFLW draft until 2028.

Another bottom-ager in Hannah Seaborn – eligible for the 2027 draft – had a quieter day for Claremont with nine disposals, as Hayley Bullas (24 disposals) led the side for touches.

East Fremantle 7.2 (44) def. Peel Thunder 2.4 (16)

East Fremantle was well-served across the board, with an even performance helping it to a ninth win of the season.

Cienna Leslie (20 disposals, one goal), Sienna Lilly (two goals), and Olivia McCay (11 disposals, three tackles) are three Sharks proving their wares ahead of the draft, while Tiama Collard – 2009-born – had another 29 disposals and six inside 50s for Peel as one of the club's best.

South Fremantle 9.8 (62) def. East Perth 2.2 (14)

Former Fremantle player Tahleah Mulder was South Fremantle's leading ball-winner in its big win over East Perth on Sunday, with 18 and five tackles, as draft prospect Marie Polimeno (11 disposals, five marks) also played a part in the win.

Kate Newson (39 hitouts) controlled the ruck for the Bulldogs.

Kahra Sprlyan (27 disposals) was named East Perth's best.

VFLW

Williamstown 5.4 (34) def. Tasmania 3.2 (20)

Williamstown kept its place in second on the ladder thanks to a three-goal second quarter.

Mia Zielkinski kicked all five of Williamstown's goals in the win, retaining her place atop the VFLW's goalkicking ladder, and Western Bulldogs premiership player Naomi Ferres led the side with 25 disposals and 12 tackles.

Tasmanian spearhead Grace White kicked another two goals from her 12 disposals, while Ellie Hall had 21 disposals.

North Melbourne Werribee 11.11 (77) def. Casey 1.4 (10)

North Melbourne's dominance has continued, with a 67-point win over Casey.

In the absence of important midfielders Abby Favell (elevated to AFLW) and Maddi Di Cosmo (knee injury), Ava Seton stepped up with three goals from 32 disposals, while Nyakoat Dojiok got busy in attack with three goals of her own, and Jemmika Douglas (11 intercept possessions) held down things at the other end of the ground.

Rebecca Fitzpatrick was Casey's sole goalkicker.

Nyakoat Dojiok on the checkside ⭐



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/pPOWv0soIh — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 18, 2026

Essendon 2.6 (18) def. by Port Melbourne 6.12 (48)

Port Melbourne maintained its handle on the top four despite an inaccurate day out.

Paris Gebel-Lamb (two goals) landed her first majors for the Borough, and Nayely Borg also kicked two, while Courtney Jones (21 disposals, nine tackles) worked both ways through the middle.

Sam Johnston and Tia Davidge each hit the scoreboard for the Bombers, and captain El Chaston led for disposals with 19.

Paris Gebel-Lamb drills it home 💪



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/AJh8UYAfkY — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 18, 2026

Collingwood 10.10 (70) def. Box Hill 3.5 (23)

Collingwood shook off an early challenge from Box Hill to run out a 47-point winner on Saturday afternoon, helped along by a five-goal second term.

Captain Dom Carbone had 29 disposals and seven clearances, but her radar was off, finishing with three behinds from her attacking play, but Amelia Peck (four goals, 12 disposals) finished her work in front of the big sticks.

Stella Huxtable's first season with the Pies has only gotten better each week, as the teenager won 27 disposals and nine clearances in the win.

For Box Hill, Ella Stoddart (24 disposals, nine marks) continued her strong form, and Rosie Dillon (26 disposals, one goal) led her side for touches.

Geelong 4.2 (26) def. by Carlton 10.8 (68)

Fresh off impressive U18 Championships showings, Alli Allen (six intercepts, 12 disposals), Maddison Meagher (eight disposals, two inside 50s), and Lola Stone (11 disposals, one goal) performed well for Carlton in the side's fifth win of the season. Both players are highly rated prospects for December's draft.

Sophia McCarthy kicked three goals for the Blues, and Hannah Scott finished with 30 disposals and eight clearances as she tracks toward Team of the Year honours.

Lucy Marescuk was the shining light for Geelong with nine intercepts, 23 disposals, and 10 tackles in the loss.

Sophia McCarthy puts it through before 3qtr time!



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/7ru9k6mLoa — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 18, 2026

Sandringham 5.3 (33) def. by Darebin 5.7 (37)

Darebin landed its third win of the season with a hard-fought win over Sandringham on Saturday.

Isabella Daddo was outstanding for the Falcons, finishing with a game-high 26 disposals, two goals, and 10 clearances in a best-on-ground performance. Darebin captain Caitlin Bunker (25 disposals, 10 clearances) also knuckled down, and Monique De Matteo kicked two goals of her own.

Former Collingwood and Hawthorn midfielder Kristy Stratton had 22 disposals and 13 tackles for Sandringham, and Kera Galaminda Gellar (16 disposals, one goal) continues to warm into the season.