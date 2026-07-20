Bailey Smith celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against St Kilda in round 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

MAX HOLMES is the latest player who needs to be traded for tens of thousands of Fantasy Classic coaches.

The Cat needs to be moved out after undergoing surgery on his ankle. The most obvious player to bring in is Wayne Milera. He racked up 128 in the Crows' backline against the Swans last Friday night and will net coaches $67k for the move.

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Adelaide and Geelong have the most favourable fixtures for defenders and midfielders according to the Scale of Hardness.

This makes Izak Rankine an option for those looking for a forward and the opportunity couldn't get any better than grabbing Bailey Smith for their upcoming 'green' match-ups.

The Traders answer plenty of your questions and reveal their tentative moves ahead of round 20.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders' round 18 scores.

4:40 - Crypto.com Trades of the Week.

6:35 - Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

8:00 - News of the week.

12:50 - Tag watch.

14:40 - Scale of Hardness

20:00 - Max Holmes trade options.

30:20 - Bailey Smith is a must-have MID with his draw.

35:15 - Izak Rankine is the FWD of choice this week.

42:30 - Most popular trades and The Traders’ early moves.

44:25 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.