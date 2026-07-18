The match review for Friday night's round 19 game is in

Darcy Fogarty is seen during round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE forward Darcy Fogarty has been suspended for three games for a blow that concussed a Sydney opponent.

Fogarty's swinging right arm collected the head of Swans defender Harry Cunningham in a tackling attempt during Adelaide's 16-point win at the SCG on Friday night.

The in-form Fogarty booted four goals in the victory but, unless Adelaide successfully challenge the ban at the Tribunal, he will miss games against Collingwood, Essendon and Richmond.

Fogarty was cited by Match Review Officer Michael Christian for striking, with his action deemed careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

He was offered a three-game ban, with no provision to reduce the sanction with an early guilty plea.

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Sydney stalwart Cunningham was dazed by the blow and spent several seconds on the ground. He will miss at least next week's Sydney derby clash through concussion.

Post-match, Crows coach Matthew Nicks was resigned to letting Christian determine the issue.

"I thought it was a tackle in the moment," Nicks said.

At least Nicks has a ready-made replacement for Fogarty after resting the club's all-time leading goalkicker Taylor Walker for the trip to Sydney.

"For us to be able to manage Taylor this week, a huge bonus for our squad," Nicks said.

"'Tex' at his best is really important to us, and we will need to manage him for him to be able to do that."