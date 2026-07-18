Jacob Wehr warms up ahead of round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has swung a late change ahead of its clash against ladder-leading Fremantle on Saturday afternoon, with defender Harrison Ramm withdrawn just an hour before the first ball-up.

Jacob Wehr comes into the side to replace an ill Ramm, who himself was added to the starting 23 just 24 hours ago to replace a sore Kane Farrell.

Port Adelaide battled hard against St Kilda last week without quite having enough class and composure to claim victory in a continuation of what has become its theme for the year.

POWER v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

The Power face a tough challenge as they look to limit the damage in a clash with the ladder-leading Dockers, with gun midfielder Zak Butters set for an extended spell on the sidelines and Jason Horne-Francis suspended this week.

Fremantle locked in a finals spot and took a huge step towards sewing up just its second minor premiership, putting wayward kicking for goal behind it to blow away Sydney in a top-of-the-table clash.

The Dockers strengthened their claim as the team to beat as they moved through the gears against the Swans, and should only need to avoid complacency to account for the injury-hit Power.

Justin Longmuir has made just one change with Hayden Young returning in place of Shai Bolton, who is being rested. The Power have added Todd Marshall and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher among five changes, with Zak Butters, Mitch Georgiades, Jack Lukosius and Jason Horne-Francis out.

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 12.45pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: Harrison Ramm (illness) replaced in selected side by Jacob Wehr

Fremantle: None

Learn More 01:57

North Melbourne impressed with a spirited showing in a rare primetime slot, but was left to rue not quite mastering the big moments against the battle-hardened Collingwood.

The Roos' third single-figure defeat this year will make it hard for them to snatch a finals spot with a horror run home that includes games against three current top-six sides as well as Geelong, beginning with Melbourne.

KANGAROOS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

Melbourne continued its flawless run at the MCG as it brushed aside Richmond for a ninth straight victory at the venue this season.

The Demons still have little margin for error in the race for a top-six finish with a tricky run home that begins with the improving Kangaroos at their preferred venue, and includes the Cats, Fremantle and Western Bulldogs, as well as Gold Coast and Port Adelaide both on the road.

Bayley Fritsch and Max Heath are back for the Dees in place of Aidan Johnson and Bailey Laurie, while the Roos have lost Tom Blamires and Zac Banch to injury, with Bailey Scott and Josh Goater in.

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Collingwood has turned its season around since the bye with four consecutive wins, including back-to-back thrillers against Gold Coast and North Melbourne.

The Magpies have been far from convincing in recent weeks but can turn to a dominant record of 13 victories in their past 15 matches against the Blues as they seek to put distance between themselves and their arch-rivals.

MAGPIES v BLUES Follow it LIVE

Carlton hit its first speedbump under Josh Fraser as a seven-match winning streak came to an end in the pouring rain against Hawthorn.

The Blues need to show they can bounce back from defeat for the first time since their interim coach took charge, especially with next to no margin for error as they face the old enemy with their own wildcard hopes hanging by a thread.

Both teams have made three changes, with Isaac Quaynor among the inclusions for the Pies, while Blake Acres is back for Carlton.

Learn More 02:21

West Coast continued to show signs of improvement as it gave the Western Bulldogs a scare before paying the price for its inaccuracy in front of goal, suffering a fifth loss of the year by under three goals.

The Eagles matched the Dogs' midfield for long periods and finished with more contested possessions, but will face a different sort of challenge against the in-form reigning premiers.

EAGLES v LIONS Follow it LIVE

Brisbane gave its percentage a healthy boost as it steamrolled Essendon in a mismatch, before taking its foot off the accelerator in the final term.

The Lions have settled into the top four and can continue to push for a third-place finish that could mean avoiding a trip to Perth to face the Dockers in the first week of finals at a venue where they have a solid 5-3 record even during a period of success.

The Eagles are unchanged for the clash and the Lions have recalled James Tunstill, with Bruce Reville out.