While it has been a rollercoaster season for the Magpies, Nick Daicos has huge belief in what they can achieve

Nick Daicos in celebratory mode during Collingwood's win over Gold Coast in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

'WHAT are the expectations for Collingwood this year?'

The question is open-ended, more a prompt than anything else, for Nick Daicos to elaborate on the context of a rather rollercoaster Collingwood season and the variety of possibilities that could still lie ahead for a Magpies side that has impressed and underwhelmed in equal measure throughout the year.

But while the question is open-ended, the reply is anything but. There is an unerring seriousness to the way Daicos begins his answer as the question is still being posed that reflects the confidence with which he wants his message delivered. He is short, sharp and direct, making you believe every word he's saying.

>> Watch Collingwood v Carlton on Saturday night exclusively live on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports

"I think we can win it all," Daicos tells AFL.com.au.

There is reason for his belief. After a stretch of just one win in six games, culminating in Craig McRae describing his Collingwood team as "middle of the road", the Pies have since reeled off four consecutive victories to rescue their wildcard hopes and get what had appeared to be a mediocre campaign back on track.

From a middling 5-1-7 record, Collingwood is now entrenched in the AFL's top 10 and even sits above Geelong on the ladder. But while the four straight wins have provided a momentum boost, perhaps it's the losses that have given Daicos and co. a greater insight into the team's potential.

Collingwood star Nick Daicos poses for a photo at the MCG ahead of a clash against Carlton. Picture: Kayo SPORTS/Daniel Pockett

A draw against Hawthorn and single-digit defeats to Fremantle, Sydney, Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs have shown that Collingwood can hang with the best and perhaps should have been competing for a place inside the League's top six in any other season, as opposed to jostling for a spot in the wildcard weekend.

"I think we can compete, definitely," Daicos says.

"I think we can. We've proven it against the good teams on any given day. We've had some very close losses against the best sides in the competition, so I still think we're in really good shape. I think the sky is the limit."

Crucially, Collingwood also has the League's best player on its side as it makes the turn towards September. And the League's best player might have never played better football than he is right now.

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Daicos is currently averaging career highs for disposals (34.8), marks (4.6), goals (1.3), goal assists (0.9), inside 50s (6.8), score involvements (9.0) and metres gained (580.9) this season. It's bound to equate to a fourth All-Australian blazer, a second coaches' award, a second MVP, a second Collingwood best and fairest, and maybe a first Brownlow.

But he's not satisfied. Having taken over Collingwood captaincy duties alongside Brayden Maynard this season in the absence of the injured Darcy Moore, a position he could assume full-time next year, Daicos has eyes purely on September and the opportunity to lift a second premiership in a career that's still yet to turn five years old.

"I think it would definitely be my most consistent season," Daicos says.

"But I always look at it from the team point of view and, as a team, we've had better years in 2022, 2023 and 2025. I wouldn't say it's my best season, but I'm working towards continuing to grow.

Nick Daicos in action during the match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"I think in patches and in past years, I've been able to string more consistent games together. But I think over the last few weeks, just with the ability to help lead the team with 'Bruzzy', that's been the main thing I've focused on.

"I've really relished the opportunity to lead alongside 'Bruz'. I feel like it's hopefully taking my game to another level on-field, just with some desperation acts and hopefully that can continue."

Daicos has never been more prolific. But he's also never been more damaging. He's already kicked 20 goals this season, matching his career high from 2024, with six weeks and a possible finals run still remaining in his campaign. He's also now on an ongoing run of eight straight matches with a goal to his name.

But he's also having more shots. In fact, Daicos' 47 attempts at goal this season remains the most of any player at the club and is still some way clear of full-time forward targets like Dan McStay, Tim Membrey and Lachie Schultz.

Nick Daicos celebrates on the final siren after Collingwood's win over St Kilda at the MCG in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

It's reflective of Daicos being forced to spend more time in attack following the recent season-ending knee injury to Jamie Elliott, but also of the manner in which the superstar 23-year-old has carried the Pies at times over the course of the campaign.

"I've got some rotations where I do play at full-forward and I feel like that's definitely an area of my game where I want to grow," Daicos says. "I feel like I have grown there already, but I still feel like there's a lot more growth to go.

"I think I've got one of the best full-forwards in the League alongside me in Jamie Elliott, who I try to learn from and take things from. Unfortunately, he's not out there at the moment, but I'm really lucky with the resources I've got around me because I want to do more damage forward of centre."

Daicos has set the bar for the remainder of his career incredibly high. Having completed arguably the best first 100 games in recent history, Collingwood's midfield maestro already has the type of CV most champion players would be proud of.

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

But while it would be natural to ponder what could still lie ahead for the father-son gun, Daicos doesn't. Instead, he's driven by the memory of 2023 and returning to the Grand Final stage to taste premiership success each and every year.

"I'm super present," Daicos says.

"It really hurt last year, getting to a preliminary final and being in front at half-time and losing that game. That fuels the fire for me. That's what has fuelled me all year. I'm hoping to get into finals and get that opportunity again, because I know how hard it is to come by.

"I don't really set goals at the start of the year. I think everyone has the same ambition of getting to that last day in September and featuring there, which is where my goals have lied. Everything I do on a daily basis, training-wise, is to try and contribute to that."

But while that's the main ambition, there are smaller targets Daicos likes to notch along the way. This weekend provides another. For anyone with Collingwood in their blood, like everyone in the Daicos clan, the opportunity to beat Carlton is something to be relished. He normally takes the chance, as well.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps and Collingwood star Nick Daicos pose for a photo at the MCG. Picture: Kayo SPORTS/Daniel Pockett

Daicos is now 8-1 against the Blues and normally saves his best for the old enemy. The last time they played, back in April, was his 100th game. He had 39 disposals, a goal, eight clearances and enjoyed a mammoth final term as Collingwood reeled in a 23-point deficit to celebrate his milestone in style.

So, same again this weekend then?

"I always try and prepare really well," Daicos says. "But, when we do play Carlton, there's always an added intensity and focus and detail to the preparation. When that ball's bounced, I want to be as ready as I can be to contribute to the team.

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"I feel like I try and drive the leadership when we do play Carlton, in particular. I don't know what it is, there's just definitely an edge in that game. The fans feel it in the crowd and the players definitely feel it on the field.

"I can't wait to get out there on Saturday night."

Nick Daicos was speaking as part of his role as a Kayo Sports ambassador. You can watch Collingwood v Carlton on Saturday night exclusively live on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports.