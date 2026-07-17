The numbers show just how much impact recruit Sam Draper is having at Brisbane

Sam Draper celebrates a goal during the round 16 match between Brisbane and Sydney at The Gabba, on June 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM Draper might just be Brisbane's under-the-radar weapon in 2026 (if you can label someone that stands 205cm as under-the-radar).

Draper headed north to the reigning two-time premier during the past off-season following eight years at Essendon, with the Lions hopeful he would complement their star-studded midfield.

Oscar McInerney had just retired. Darcy Fort was 32 and young prospect Henry Smith had not quite proven himself as a reliable commodity, partly due to recurring injuries.

At his best, Draper provided athleticism and a pogo-like jump that would theoretically provide an advantage in the middle of the ground.

What he's produced has exceeded that.

Coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon, the 27-year-old has not only complemented the all-conquering midfield, he has added a layer that makes Brisbane more dynamic and potent than ever before.

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Through 17 matches, the Lions have the best clearance differential in the competition and are ranked second for scoring differential from clearances (up from eighth last year).

Even more telling though is the improvement at centre ball-ups.

Last year, Brisbane was ranked ninth for centre clearance differential and a lowly 16th for scoring differential from that source.

Now? They are second and first respectively, scoring eight more points than their opponents each match from the centre square.

Brodie Grundy and Sam Draper compete for the ball during the R16 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba on June 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Fort deserves a share of the credit here, but Draper's impact has been profound.

Champion Data has him ranked second for hitouts to advantage. He is also ranked the third most effective player in the competition at centre ball-ups.

Player Club Mt HTA % Kieren Briggs GWS GIANTS 14 35.4 Sam Draper Brisbane Lions 16 35.4 Tim English Western Bulldogs 11 33.3 Brodie Grundy Sydney Swans 16 33.2 Max Gawn Melbourne 17 33.1 Ned Reeves Hawthorn 14 33 Jordon Sweet Port Adelaide 16 32.5 Marc Pittonet Carlton 15 31.9 Luke Jackson Fremantle 17 30.4 Ned Moyle Gold Coast SUNS 10 29.7

Brisbane wins clearances 50 per cent of the time he is there and loses them just 38 per cent of the time.

Speaking after the Lions' 90-point demolition of Essendon on Sunday, coach Chris Fagan was glowing in his praise of the former Bomber.

"Darcy and Oscar are honest competitors that give you a good look with their tap work and get around the ground and help out," Fagan said.

"Drapes, with no disrespect to the other two, has X-factor. He can run with the ball, he can do things you don't see other ruckmen do. He's got a skill set that's quite unique.

"I love all of them, they all bring their weapons and strengths, but he's a real weapon when he plays like that."

Draper and two-time Brownlow Medal winner Lachie Neale trail only Sydney pair Brodie Grundy and Isaac Heeney as the most prolific hitout-to-gather duo in the competition.

And that's just Draper's rucking.

Ruckman Rover Club Total Brodie Grundy Isaac Heeney Sydney Swans 41 Sam Draper Lachie Neale Brisbane Lions 40 Kieren Briggs Clayton Oliver GWS GIANTS 36 Marc Pittonet Patrick Cripps Carlton 36 Jordon Sweet Zak Butters Port Adelaide 35

He has now kicked 11 goals and is a regular helping out in the defensive 50 with timely marks or spoils.

Over the past six rounds, Draper is the third-rated ruck in the AFL behind Luke Jackson and Max Gawn and the 20th-rated player in the AFL.

Sam Draper during the R5 match between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Barossa Park on April 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Throw it all in together and if there was a 'Recruit of the Year' award, Draper would have a case alongside Charlie Curnow, Clayton Oliver and Jack Silvagni.

However you cut it, the popular Lion is having a major impact at his new club and should have a big say as he charges towards a first finals appearance in September.