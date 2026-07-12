CARLTON will have to well and truly earn a top-10 place as a difficult run home awaits, while North Melbourne's final six games of the season are brutal.
The Blues slipped to 12th on the ladder after their unbeaten run under interim coach Josh Fraser was ended by Hawthorn on Saturday night.
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Beginning with a crucial clash against rival Collingwood on Saturday night, Carlton's final six games are ranked the equal third hardest in the competition.
Five of the Blues' opponents on the run home are currently in the top 10, including top-four sides Fremantle and Brisbane.
The Kangaroos are 13th after a narrow loss to the Magpies, and they also face a monumental challenge to claim a wildcard spot.
All six of North's opponents from here to the end of the home and away season are currently in the top 10, meaning they face the hardest run home of any team in the competition.
After meetings with Melbourne and St Kilda, the Roos – who have had the easiest fixture so far – take on Hawthorn, the Western Bulldogs, Geelong and Sydney.
The Hawks face the easiest fixture to finish as they eye a top-four place, with matches against Richmond, Essendon and West Coast still to come.
Sydney, Geelong and Brisbane also face friendly runs to finish the home and away season, as does Greater Western Sydney, with four of the Giants' remaining six games against teams in the bottom five.
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.
R19: v Sydney, SCG
R20: v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval
R21: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval
R23: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R24: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 5th (11-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.8 (equal 13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 9.5 (ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R19: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R20: v Port Adelaide, Gabba
R21: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Hawthorn, Gabba
R23: v Gold Coast, Gabba
R24: v Collingwood, MCG
Current ladder position: 4th (11-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.5 (equal eighth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 11.3 (14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R19: v Collingwood, MCG
R20: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium
R22: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 12th (8-9)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.5 (equal eighth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 7.3 (equal third hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R19: v Carlton, MCG
R20: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R21: v Geelong, MCG
R22: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R23: v Hawthorn, MCG
R24: v Brisbane, MCG
Current ladder position: 8th (9-1-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.6 (equal 10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 8.2 (sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R19: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Hawthorn, MCG
R21: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R23: v Sydney, MCG
R24: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 18th (1-16)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.4 (seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 7.5 (fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R19: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R20: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R21: v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
R22: v Melbourne, MCG
R23: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium
R24: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 1st (15-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.6 (equal 10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 10.2 (11th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R19: v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium
R20: v Melbourne, MCG
R21: v Collingwood, MCG
R22: v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
R23: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 9th (9-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 7.9 (second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 12 (equal 16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R19: v Western Bulldogs, People First Stadium
R20: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Melbourne, People First Stadium
R22: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R23: v Brisbane, Gabba
R24: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 14th (7-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 8.8 (third hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 8.3 (equal seventh hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R19: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Sydney, Engie Stadium
R21: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R22: v Gold Coast, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R23: v West Coast, Engie Stadium
R24: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 11th (8-9)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9 (fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 11.7 (15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 4
R19: v Richmond, MCG
R20: v Essendon, MCG
R21: v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium
R22: v Brisbane, Gabba
R23: v Collingwood, MCG
R24: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 3rd (11-1-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.2 (equal fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 12.7 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R19: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Geelong, MCG
R21: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R22: v Fremantle, MCG
R23: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R24: v Western Bulldogs, MCG
Current ladder position: 6th (11-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.8 (equal 13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 9.8 (10th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R19: v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R20: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
R22: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Sydney, SCG
Current ladder position: 13th (8-9)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 11.6 (18th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 6.2 (hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 6
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R19: v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval
R20: v Brisbane, Gabba
R21: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval
R22: v Sydney, SCG
R23: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R24: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 15th (6-11)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 10.5 (17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 7 (second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R19: v Hawthorn, MCG
R20: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R21: v West Coast, MCG
R22: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R23: v St Kilda, MCG
R24: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 17th (2-15)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.8 (equal 13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 8.3 (equal seventh hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R19: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R20: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Richmond, MCG
R24: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 10th (8-9)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.7 (12th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 11.2 (13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R19: v Adelaide, SCG
R20: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R21: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Port Adelaide, SCG
R23: v Essendon, MCG
R24: v North Melbourne, SCG
Current ladder position: 2nd (13-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 9.2 (equal fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 12 (equal 16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R19: v Brisbane, Optus Stadium
R20: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R21: v Richmond, MCG
R22: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium
R23: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R24: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 16th (4-13)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 10.4 (16th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 7.3 (equal third hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R19: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R20: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R22: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Melbourne, MCG
Current ladder position: 7th (10-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R18: 7.6 (hardest)
Degree of difficulty R19-24: 10.5 (12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2