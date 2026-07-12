Geelong players after their loss to GWS in R18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the established Dockers stars can still find another level, Hawthorn's midfield is humming plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 18 of the 2026 season.

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1) The Cats still haven't found an answer to their ruck issue

Giants big man Kieren Briggs proved a decisive factor in his side's comeback victory against Geelong, dominating the ruck battle and helping swing the contest when it mattered most. While the Cats have often thrived without a big-name ruck, they had no answer for Briggs' influence around stoppages, despite rotating Sam De Koning, Shannon Neale and Mark Blicavs through the role having dropped Mitch Edwards during the week. As the game tightened late, Briggs' dominance in the middle became more and more difficult for the Cats to contain. The 26-year-old, who has hardly been in red-hot form himself this season, finished with 51 hit-outs, five clearances, four marks and five score involvements, with his work giving the Giants a clear edge at the source. The Cats have often found ways to compensate in the ruck, but Briggs' match-changing influence exposed a long-running question over their line-up that Chris Scott may need to address in the run to September. - Alison O'Connor

Kieren Briggs win a hit-out against Shannon Neale during the match between GWS and Geelong in R18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

2) This Demon is in career-best form

Jacob Van Rooyen is playing some of the best footy of his career right now, becoming the first Demon since Jesse Hogan in 2018 to kick consecutive bags of five goals or more. Van Rooyen proved too crafty and strong for Richmond's key defenders on Sunday afternoon, his strength aerially a real standout in tough conditions at the MCG. Van Rooyen has now booted a career-high 35 goals in 2026 and he's still got plenty of footy left in front of him. He stagnated a little bit under former coach Simon Goodwin last year, but looks rejuvenated under Steven King in 2026 and is a real weapon ahead of a finals campaign that is looking increasingly likely. - Dylan Bolch

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3) Don't forget about Serong and Brayshaw

Despite embracing selfless roles this season and helping others shine as match-winners, Fremantle leaders Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong have not lost their ability to take over a game when the moment calls for it. While the likes of Murphy Reid and Shai Bolton have taken a more pivotal role this season, the co-vice-captains were outstanding in the final quarter of Thursday night's top-of-the-table clash, combining for 19 disposals, 505m gained, nine inside 50s and nine score involvements, with Brayshaw having three direct goal assists in a brilliant final term. The Dockers ripped the game away from Sydney by being tougher in the contest and more proactive at stoppages in a ferocious game that resembled a final for long periods. There is no shortage of class in the Freo engine room, but the hard edge of Brayshaw and Serong will be vital come September. – Nathan Schmook

Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong after the R9 match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium on May 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

4) Brisbane has an x-factor their flag teams lacked

In winning the past two premierships, the Lions have shown they have match-winners all over the park. And when they acquired former Bomber Sam Draper in the off-season, he looked like a nice piece to add to a stacked midfield. But with a healthy body, a rejuvenated role in a winning team and the adjusted centre ball-up rules, the 27-year-old has been a genuine game-changer for Chris Fagan's team. His tap work has been magnificent all season and a major reason why Brisbane has been so potent from the middle, and his two goals against his former side on Sunday moved him to 11 for the season, showing he's a threat inside 50 as well. The Lions stormed to back-to-back flags with role players like Oscar McInerney and Darcy Fort in the ruck, but Draper gives them yet another dimension. – Michael Whiting

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5) The Suns have taken a giant leap backwards

The Suns were looking unstoppable to start the season with three wins at an average margin of 10 goals before their first bye, but since then, they've hit the skids, and a chance to back up last year's finals appearance is becoming increasingly unrealistic after being thrashed by Adelaide. With an injection of youth and a lack of defence through the middle of the ground, the Suns are far too easy to score against, and don't look half the finals team many expected coming into the season. And with a difficult run home that includes just two home games and four against teams currently sitting in the top 10, they can effectively bid finals – and even a wildcard spot – goodbye. - Gemma Bastiani

Gold Coast players leave the ground after a loss to Adelaide in round 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

6) Hawthorn's midfield is humming

It has taken some time, but Sam Mitchell's on-ball mix is showing signs of clicking. Co-captain Jai Newcombe loves to do the dirty work and leads from the front, while Will Day, who is finally fit and firing, adds another dimension to the midfield. Youngsters Josh Ward and Cam Mackenzie have taken their games to another level in 2026 and the likes of Connor Macdonald and Nick Watson bring a form of dynamism when thrown into the centre bounce. Mitchell was glowing about his side's response against the Blues after being well beaten by Melbourne last week and it was the on-ballers who set the tone in tough conditions at the MCG. - Dylan Bolch

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7) Butters' injury could be a blessing in disguise for Port

Barring a miraculous recovery, Zak Butters has played his last game for the year, and likely his last for Port Adelaide after suffering a high-grade syndesmosis injury on Saturday. While his absence for the rest of the season is a blow, it also presents coach Josh Carr with a precious opportunity. Butters has been the centrepiece of the Power for many years, and Carr now has the chance to get a head start on figuring out what Port looks like without him. With six rounds remaining in the home and away season, the Power coach has extra time up his sleeve to try new things, and to work out how to re-jig Port's structure without the hard-running and irrepressible Butters. While the pain of losing Butters this year is short term, there could be a long-term gain in fast-tracking life after him. - Sophie Welsh

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8) The Bont never ceases to amaze

For all of Marcus Bontempelli's injury concerns this season, it's a miracle he doesn't have sore shoulders. Week in, week out, the Western Bulldogs captain puts his team on his back and all but carries them over the line himself. On Sunday, the Dogs looked to be flagging against the Eagles in the third quarter, when Bontempelli did it again. Fresh off a tussle with one former No.1 pick Harley Reid, Bontempelli responded to a sensational goal from another top pick, Willem Duursma, with an immediate goal of his own as if to say, 'OK kids, you've had your fun, now it's my turn'. He backed it up with another goal just minutes later to firmly wrestle momentum back in the Dogs' favour. From that point on, the tide had turned and Bulldogs were back in control. The Dogs have had an up and down season, and Bontempelli himself has battled through various injuries. But if the Bulldogs are to misfire in finals, it won't be through a lack of trying from their skipper. - Sophie Welsh

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9) North is ready for more prime-time games

Questions surrounding North Melbourne's ability to put on an entertaining performance in front of a huge crowd and a big television audience were put to rest after Friday night's four-point nailbiter against Collingwood. It was the Kangaroos' first Friday night game for the year and fans from both sides turned out in big numbers, packing out Marvel with a crowd of 48,369. It was more than just an entertaining performance, it was an absolute thriller full of big moments and momentum swings, with every fan locked in until the final siren. Having passed this test with flying colours, North showed it is right at home on the big stage - it just needs to turn these solid performances into wins. - Phoebe McWilliams