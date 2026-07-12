Zak Butters is still hoping to play again in 2026 despite requiring ankle surgery

Zak Butters appears injured during the match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide superstar Zak Butters will need to make a miraculous recovery from ankle surgery to play again in 2026, after suffering a nasty injury against St Kilda on Saturday.

Scans on Sunday have revealed that the in-demand free agent suffered a high-grade syndesmosis injury in the loss to the Saints at Marvel Stadium.

Butters will undergo surgery in Melbourne in the coming days, but the Power won't rule him for the season just yet.

The 25-year-old has been cleared of a leg fracture, which would have definitely ended his season, and has been ruled out for at least a month at this stage.

Zak Butters appears injured during the match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

With the Victorian expected to exercise his free agency rights and move home in October, Butters is understood to be aiming to play in the round 24 game against Essendon.

But with only six weeks left in the home and away season, he will need to heal at a rapid rate to play again this year, meaning he might have played his final game for the Power.

Butters has won the past three John Cahill Medals and looked set for a fourth, but injury might cost him the chance to draw level with club greats Warren Tredrea and Kane Cornes.

The trip to Melbourne in round 18 was costly for the Power with Mitch Georgiades entering concussion protocols.

Then on Sunday, Jason Horne-Francis was offered a one-game suspension by Match Review Officer Michael Christian for a bump on Saint Liam Stocker.

Lachie Jones remained in Melbourne on Saturday night for observation, but was cleared of internal damage and will be assessed back in South Australia in the hope he will be cleared to play against Fremantle next Saturday.

Jack Lukosius will also face a fitness test at Alberton this week after suffering another issue with his calf against the Saints.