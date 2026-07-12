The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 18 games are in

Jason Horne-Francis during round 18 between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, July 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide star Jason Horne-Francis has been suspended for a week, topping off a horror weekend for the Power.

After losing Zak Butters (ankle), Mitch Georgiades (concussion), Lachie Jones (ribs) and Jack Lukosius (calf) in Saturday's loss to St Kilda, Horne-Francis has received a one-game ban for rough conduct.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian gave Horne-Francis a week following a bump on St Kilda defender Liam Stocker.

Learn More 00:29

The incident was graded as careless, medium impact and high contact.

Unless Port successfully challenge the suspension, Horne-Francis will have to sit out Saturday's clash with ladder leaders Fremantle at Adelaide Oval.

Already without captain Connor Rozee for the rest of the season, Butters is also likely to be ruled out in what could be his final year at the club as he weighs up a move to Victoria.

The Power sit 15th in Josh Carr's first season as coach after taking over from the long-serving Ken Hinkley.