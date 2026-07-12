THE WESTERN Bulldogs have avoided a massive boilover, kicking the last four goals of the game to surge past West Coast on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles led by seven points at the main break, but the Bulldogs dug deep to wrestle back momentum and run out 13.8 (86) to 9.16 (70) victors.
BULLDOGS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats
Aaron Naughton was immense up forward with five goals, while captain Marcus Bontempelli racked up a staggering 12 clearances to go with his 25 disposals and two goals.
More to come
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WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.2 5.7 9.8 13.8 (86)
WEST COAST 2.5 6.8 8.11 9.16 (70)
GOALS
Western Bulldogs: Naughton 5, Bontempelli 2, Jones, Croft, Williams, Richards, Lobb, Davidson
West Coast: Shanahan 2, Reid, Waterman, Williams, Cole, Graham, Murdock, Duursma
BEST
Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Naughton, Richards, Dale
West Coast: Duursma, Reid, McCarthy, Starcevich
INJURIES
Western Bulldogs: Dale (TBC)
West Coast: Starcevich (eye, ankle)
Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium