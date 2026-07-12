The Western Bulldogs course-corrected after West Coast led at half time

Aaron Naughton celebrates a goal during round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have avoided a massive boilover, kicking the last four goals of the game to surge past West Coast on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles led by seven points at the main break, but the Bulldogs dug deep to wrestle back momentum and run out 13.8 (86) to 9.16 (70) victors.

BULLDOGS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Aaron Naughton was immense up forward with five goals, while captain Marcus Bontempelli racked up a staggering 12 clearances to go with his 25 disposals and two goals.

More to come

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.2 5.7 9.8 13.8 (86)

WEST COAST 2.5 6.8 8.11 9.16 (70)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 5, Bontempelli 2, Jones, Croft, Williams, Richards, Lobb, Davidson

West Coast: Shanahan 2, Reid, Waterman, Williams, Cole, Graham, Murdock, Duursma

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Naughton, Richards, Dale

West Coast: Duursma, Reid, McCarthy, Starcevich

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Dale (TBC)

West Coast: Starcevich (eye, ankle)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium