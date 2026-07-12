The Collingwood champion comes out of contract at the end of the season

Scott Pendlebury in action during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD champion Scott Pendlebury is unsure if he will play on in 2027.

The VFL/AFL's all-time games record-holder says he and the Magpies are yet to make a call on whether he will go around again next season, which would be his 22nd at the top level.

"I'm not sure," Pendlebury said on Channel Seven when asked if he would play on next year. "I'll give you the straight-bat answer.

"I'm enjoying my footy and taking it day by day.

"I haven't actually thought about it, to be fair. In the last few years, I've gone in with the mindset of just enjoying my footy, have fun.

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"We've won four in a row and we're building some momentum so I'm excited by that."

Pendlebury, who will turn 39 in January, has been managed carefully this season and has played just 12 of Collingwood's 17 games.

He had 19 disposals and kicked a goal against North Melbourne on Friday night, which was the 437th game of his career.

The Magpies face some big contract calls on a handful of experienced players at the end of the season, with Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom (35) and Jeremy Howe (36) all out of contract.

The Pies currently sit in eighth position ahead of a massive game against Carlton next weekend.