Melbourne continues its remarkable season with a big win over Richmond at the MCG

Jacob van Rooyen celebrates a goal for Melbourne against Richmond in R12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has taken another step towards securing a top-six berth after a resounding 46-point win over Richmond.

The Dees controlled the game from the outset and proved too classy for a struggling Tigers outfit, recording a 16.15 (111) to 9.11 (65) win.

DEMONS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Steven King's troops were simply too strong for the Tigers, firing on all cylinders in wet and windy conditions at the MCG.

It was Melbourne's ninth straight victory at the MCG under King this year, taking their win-loss record to 11-6 for the season so far.

Spearhead Jacob Van Rooyen continued his rich vein of form as the most dangerous player on the ground, booting an equal career-high six goals to back up his haul of five last week against Hawthorn.

Van Rooyen is the first Melbourne player to have consecutive bags of five goals or more since Jesse Hogan in 2018.

The Western Australian is having a career-best season under King, benefitting greatly from Melbourne's faster ball movement in 2026.

The Dees dominated the Tigers across most key metrics, including disposals (+82), inside 50s (+16) and marks (+46).

Dees defender Jake Bowey generated plenty of rebound and dash out of the backline, his cleanliness with ball in hand a standout in tough conditions.

The Sandringham Dragons product finished with an equal game-high 31 disposals, as well as seven marks, 894 metres gained and a goal.

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Melbourne captain Max Gawn (17 disposals, two goals) continued his outstanding 2026 season, while tough on-baller Jack Steele was also solid with 27 touches and ten tackles.

Mid-season draftee Joel Fitzgerald impressed again at the top level, adding some extra grunt to Melbourne's midfield mix with a career-best 31 touches.

King's key defensive duo of Daniel Turner and Jake Lever constantly repelled Richmond's forays forward, while Jake Melksham also snagged two goals as the late inclusion for Harrison Petty (hamstring).

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Richmond captain Toby Nankervis had an intriguing battle with Gawn throughout the afternoon, toiling away to finish with two goals, including a tidy finish from the pocket.

Elsewhere, midfield veteran Tim Taranto was busy, accumulating a team-high 26 disposals and a goal.

The heavy defeat was Richmond's 15th for the year, taking their record under coach Adem Yze to nine wins from 63 games, a winning rate of just 14 per cent.

More to come ...

Dees skipper moves into rare air

Melbourne captain Max Gawn has moved to equal fifth on Melbourne's all-time games played list, equalling club legend Jim Stynes with 264 games played. Gawn got the better of Tigers ruck Toby Nankervis on Sunday afternoon, giving Melbourne's midfielders first use around stoppage and amassing 17 disposals, 36 hit-outs and two goals. Gawn's footy resume is one of the best in the competition, headlined by eight All-Australian blazers and three club best and fairests. If he continues the form he's currently in, he could add even more silverware to his cabinet at the end of the season and become the competition's first ever nine-time All-Australian.

Vale Nathan Fitzgerald

Both Melbourne and Richmond came together in a heartfelt pre-match tribute for Nathan Fitzgerald, who passed away last weekend in a tragic accident while playing for Epping's reserves side. Umpires, coaches and players from both teams stood arm-in-arm as the entire MCG observed a minute's silence before the first bounce, while Nathan's brother, Matt, and family friend Isaac Tehan, tossed the coin. Fitzgerald's friends and Epping teammates were also involved at the MCG to pay tribute.

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MELBOURNE 5.2 9.9 12.11 16.15 (111)

RICHMOND 3.2 4.5 5.10 9.11 (65)

GOALS

Melbourne: Van Rooyen 6, Melksham 2, Gawn 2, Windsor, Bowey, Jefferson, L. Pickett, Sparrow, Sharp

Richmond: Nankervis 2, Alger 2, Cumming 2, Taranto, Peucker, Lefau

BEST

Melbourne: Van Rooyen, Bowey, Gawn, Fitzgerald, K. Pickett, Turner, Steele

Richmond: Taranto, Nankervis, Vlastuin, Retschko

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

Richmond: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Harrison Petty (hamstring) replaced in the selected side by Jake Melksham

Richmond: Nil

Crowd: 32,893 at the MCG