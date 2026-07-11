Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

Gryan Miers, Braeden Campbell and Jarrod Witts. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Sunday July 12, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Essendon at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday July 12, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Carlton at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday July 12, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, Friday July 10, 3.25pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Collingwood recorded a convincing 43-point win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Roan Steele was prolific through the midfield, collecting 22 disposals, six marks, five tackles and three clearances, while mid-season pick-up Mitch Podhajski continued his promising early form with two goals from 12 touches and six marks.

Fellow mid-season recruit Harrison Coe won the ruck battle, finishing with 27 hitouts and four marks.

Untried midfielder Tyan Prindable finished with 15 disposals and five tackles, while down back, Jakob Ryan (22 disposals, six marks, four tackles), Joel Cochran (21 disposals, eight marks) and Wil Parker (16 disposals, six marks) led the way.

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Zac McCarthy finished with two goals from eight disposals, with Lachie Sullivan (22 disposals, six clearances), Will Hayes (17 disposals), Charlie West (nine, six marks) and Jai Saxena (10) each kicking one goal.

Noah Howes collected 15 disposals.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Essendon at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday July 12, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v Peel Thunder at The Good Grocer Park, Saturday July 11, 2.30pm AWST

Oscar McDonald kicked a bag as Peel Thunder recorded a comfortable 84-point win over East Fremantle on Saturday.

McDonald booted five goals as he finished with 13 disposals and four marks in the convincing victory.

Jeremy Sharp continued his good WAFL form with 24 touches, six marks and two goals.

Bailey Banfield was busy with 28 disposals and 11 marks and Jaren Carr also found plenty of the ball with 27 and nine.

Cooper Simpson (23 disposals and a goal), Hugh Davies (22 and 15 marks) and Toby Whan (22 and a goal) also found plenty of the ball.

With Fremantle enjoying a healthy list, there were plenty of other AFL-listed players in action, with draftee Adam Sweid finishing with 22 disposals, six marks and six tackles.

Josh Draper (19 disposals and nine marks), Tobyn Murray (14 and two goals), Brandon Walker (13) and Chris Scerri (12) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday July 11, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

It will be music to any Cats fan's ears — Gryan Miers dominated in an 82-point drubbing of Richmond, finishing with 24 disposals, three goals, five score involvements and ten tackles. Most importantly, the Geelong star got through another game unscathed as he continues to rebuild confidence in his body.

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Jesse Mellor kicked just one goal in the first half, but five second-half goals cemented a new career-high for the 19-year-old, taking his season tally to 28 goals from 13 games — an encouraging sign for the future of Chris Scott's forward stocks. Also encouraging was Jay Polkinghorne's five-goal, ten-mark, 18-disposal performance, moving his season tally to 20 goals from just six VFL games for the 20-year-old key forward.

Joe Pike continued his stellar VFL season with 19 disposals, 32 hit-outs and seven clearances, and the 21-year-old ruckman also led the team with ten score involvements and five inside-50 entries.

Hunter Holmes made a significant impact with 31 disposals, seven clearances and a goal, with the younger brother of Max registering eight inside-50s and seven score involvements on the back of his highly touted aerobic capacity.

James Worpel dominated at the coalface with 33 disposals and 12 clearances, while seasoned campaigners Jed Bews (21 disposals) and Brad Close (18 disposals) were too good for the Tigers.

Lennox Hofmann chipped in with a goal from 17 disposals, and George Stevens rounded out a strong day for the Cats with 26 touches.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Tasmania v Gold Coast at North Hobart Oval, Saturday July 11, 10.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

There was no doubting the best on ground in Gold Coast's 50-point demolition of Tasmania, with emerging midfielder Sam Clohesy finishing with 37 disposals, eight tackles and six clearances.

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Versatile swingman Caleb Lewis will also be in the votes after booting four goals, while midfielder Zak Evans contributed 23 disposals and a goal.

With Ned Moyle holding down ruck duties in the senior side, former best and fairest winner Jarrod Witts was dominant with 18 disposals, 50 hit-outs and nine clearances. Twenty-two-year-old Max Knobel added two goals to showcase the Suns' depth at the position.

Caleb Graham took nine marks from 20 disposals as he pushes to add to his 37 AFL games, while medium forward Jake Rogers was quiet with 11 touches and no score. Out-of-favour defender Charlie Ballard also had a subdued afternoon, finishing with 13 possessions and three intercepts.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Carlton at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday July 12, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Casey Demons vat Barry Plant Park, Sunday July 12, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, Friday July 10, 3.25pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Bailey Scott had the ball on a string but it wasn't enough to get his side over the line, with North Melbourne going down to Collingwood by 43 points on Friday afternoon.

Scott racked up 42 disposals, five marks and six clearances to be one of the most influential players on the ground, while Oliver Griffin kicked a team-high three goals from 12 disposals.

Out of favour forward Zane Duursma came to life late with two goals in 90 seconds in the closing stages of the game, adding to his 15 disposals and four marks.

Learn More 06:02

Taylor Goad battled hard in the ruck with 17 hitouts, six clearances and 13 disposals, Robert Hansen jnr impressed with 27 disposals and six marks, while Hugo Mikunda (18 disposals) and Brayden George (15 disposals, six marks) were busy.

Callum Coleman-Jones (13 disposals, six marks, eight hitouts) and River Stevens (18 disposals, one goal) each contributed a goal.

Other AFL-listed Roos in action included Zac Fisher (14 disposals, four marks), Griffin Logue (15 disposals), Wil Dawson (nine) and Lachy Dovaston (13).

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Revo Fitness Oval, Sunday July 12, 2.20pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday July 11, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Tyler Sonsie produced a prolific performance as Richmond was thrashed by Geelong by 82 points on Saturday.

Sonsie finished with 32 disposals and 10 clearances in a superb performance in the middle.

Samson Ryan (12 disposals and 41 hitouts) had a big battle in the ruck with Joe Pike.

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Liam Fawcett was the best of the Tigers' forwards, kicking three goals from six disposals.

Tom Burton gathered 16 disposals and kicked a goal, while Judson Clarke (13 disposals) and Harry Armstrong (four and a goal) continued their returns from injury.

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Werribee at RSEA Park, Saturday July 11, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

Plenty of senior-listed Saints put on strong showings in the VFL side’s heartbreaking last-minute one-point loss to Werribee.

Veteran mid Jack Macrae was busy with 26 disposals and three clearances, but it was untried forward Patrick Said who made onlookers sit up and pay attention with four goals and 10 tackles.

Hunter Clark racked up a game-high 32 touches and took nine marks, while Alex Dodson dominated in the ruck with 43 hitouts and five clearances to go with 20 disposals.

Patrick Said goes for home fromm wayyyy downtown 🤯🤯🤯



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/IfNPdhNJLH — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 11, 2026

Half-back Jack Carroll found plenty of the footy with 24 touches and 11 marks, while small forward Dan Butler didn’t register a goal but was busy with three clearances, seven tackles and 13 disposals.

Out-of-favour midfielder Hugh Boxshall had 15 touches, nine tackles and three clearances, while Lance Collard continued his good form off half-back with 23 disposals.

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Versatile tall Isaac Keeler kicked 1.2 while also rotating through the ruck and laying five tackles, while veteran defender Dougal Howard took seven marks and had 15 disposals

First-year duo Kye Fincher and Charlie Banfield had 23 disposals and seven marks, and 21 and six respectively.

Paddy Dow won plenty of the footy with 24 touches and five clearances, while untried Irishman Eamonn Armstrong had 17 and two.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Williamstown at Blacktown ISP, Saturday July 11, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

It was a strange day in Blacktown as the Swans and the Seagulls played out a draw, but a promising sign was the development of Jevan Phillipou, who finished with 23 disposals, ten marks and a goal.

Riley Bice showed his class at the level with 31 disposals at 87 per cent efficiency and 13 intercepts, while inside bull Braeden Campbell kicked two goals from 21 disposals and four scoring shots.

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Chad's younger brother, Corey Warner, was unable to convert his two shots on goal but collected 18 possessions, while young key backman Patrick Snell took 13 marks alongside the experienced Lewis Melican (seven marks) in defence.

Twenty-year-old ruckman William Green recorded 18 hit-outs and four clearances, while 2025 mature-age selection Billy Cootee had 18 touches and a goal as he pushes to break back into the senior side. Malcolm Rosas also chipped in with a goal from 14 touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday July 12, 1.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Frankston at Mission Whitten Oval, Sunday July 12, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash