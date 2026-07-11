Jeremy Cameron, Tanner Bruhn, Jack Henry and Phoenix Gothard all suffered injuries in the Giants' win over Geelong

Kieren Briggs celebrates scoring a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Geelong at Engie Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG star Jeremy Cameron has been taken to hospital as Greater Western Sydney produced a stunning comeback to trump the Cats by 13 points on a night of on-field chaos for both sides.

Trailing by 39 points 20 minutes into the third quarter, the Giants reeled off nine of the last 10 goals to secure the 12.14 (86) to 11.7 (73) victory at Engie Stadium - an equal-club record comeback.

GIANTS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

The Giants' win makes it eight from the their past 10 games against the Cats, including the last five.

After a surprise cameo in defence, Cameron hurt his left shoulder in a heavy fourth-quarter collision with Giants star Clayton Oliver, with the Cats spearhead seen being taken from the venue shortly after via ambulance.

The Cats were leading all afternoon until Callum Brown kicked the decisive major that put the Giants in front at the 28-minute mark of the final quarter.

Geelong was left hanging by a thread after Cameron, Tanner Bruhn and Jack Henry all went down with injuries, the latter two missing for the entire second half.

Henry was forced off in the second quarter after a knock to the throat, before a heavy tackle from Giants midfielder Toby Bedford left Bruhn dazed in the opening seconds of the third-quarter.

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The Cats had already brought in Mitch Knevitt as a last-minute replacement for Mark O'Connor, while Patrick Dangerfield appeared to play through a sore left calf.

Greater Western Sydney will also be forced to add to an already lengthy injury list, with youngster Phoenix Gothard dislocating his left shoulder early in the fourth quarter.

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The Giants remain in the hunt for finals and sit 11th (8-9), while the Cats slip to eighth (9-8) after five losses from their past six starts.

Two-time Coleman Medal winner Cameron lined up half-back in a surprise move from Geelong, with young gun Ollie Dempsey (three goals) and Shaun Mannagh (four) taking attacking duties in Cameron's absence.

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Meanwhile, Giants key defender Sam Taylor rediscovered his dangerous best in his sixth game back from a serious hamstring injury he suffered in this year's State of Origin match.

The All-Australian finished with 11 intercept possessions and nine marks, while Clayton Oliver (36 disposals, nine clearances) was crucial at the contest.

Riley Hamilton - in just his second game - kicked two important goals in the second half to keep the Giants in the game.

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Greater Western Sydney was under siege early and trailed by 18 points at the first break, with Geelong notching 23 forward entries to the home side's nine.

The Giants were able to regain territory and win clearances 25-22 in the second quarter, but had no scoreboard reward for effort and trailed by 25 points at the main break.

As the Cats' ascendancy continued, Mannagh provided a brilliant highlight when he kicked his third goal despite being "pantsed" by Giants midfielder Ryan Angwin.

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Giants forward Jake Stringer, last week's hero with a career-best seven goals, then hit the scoreboard with his only goal near the end of the third term to kickstart his side's comeback.

Jezza's surprise move before day ends early

Geelong threw the first curveball of the day, with out-of-touch forward Jeremy Cameron lining up in the backline to start the game - on none other than good mate Toby Greene. While his day was cut short by a serious injury that could spell the end of his season, Cameron certainly made the most of his new posting up until that point. He finished with a game-high 11 marks (including 10 in the first half), 19 touches and three tackles in a much-needed return to form. Cameron has still clearly been dealing with the lingering effects of the broken arm he suffered in last year's decider, while a troublesome hip issue had also hampered his season. His recent form slump culminated in last week's two-kick outing in the Grand Final rematch - a performance the Coleman Medallist himself described as "borderline pathetic".

Dempsey on fire early

Ollie Demspey was busy early against the Giants, producing a blistering first quarter that set the tone early for his side. The lively forward racked up nine disposals, three marks and three goals in a dominant opening term, starting with a classy snap from the pocket to open the scoring. He added a second from a tight angle midway through the quarter before putting an exclamation mark on his early brilliance with a huge hanger on the quarter-time siren, converting the opportunity for his third goal. While Dempsey didn't add to his goal tally after the first break, he finished the game with 22 disposals, six marks and three clearances to go with his three majors.

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GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.2 3.6 5.10 12.14 (86)

GEELONG 5.2 7.7 10.7 11.7 (73)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Brown 3, Hamilton 2, Bedford 2, Stringer, Himmelberg, Callaghan, Cadman, Briggs

Geelong: Mannagh 4, Dempsey 3, Wiltshire, Smith, Knevitt, O.Henry

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Oliver, Taylor, Briggs, Ash, Greene, Brown

Geelong: Smith, Mannagh, Holmes, Dempsey, Cameron

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Gothard (shoulder)

Geelong: J.Henry (throat), Bruhn (neck), Cameron (shoulder)

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Geelong: Mark O'Connor (injured), replaced in the selected side by Mitch Knevitt

Crowd: TBC at Engie Stadium