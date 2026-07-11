Ross Lyon has confirmed the Saints are out of the hunt for Lions star Lachie Neale, while also endorsing assistant Corey Enright's links to the vacant Carlton coaching job

Ross Lyon and Lachie Neale during round 23 between Fremantle and Collingwood at Optus Stadium, August 25, 2018. Picture: AFL Media

ROSS Lyon has emphatically drawn a line through St Kilda's pursuit of Brisbane's dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale.

Free agent Neale has met with several clubs as he weighs up his options, with Lyon meeting up with his former charge last week.

But the Saints have elected to prioritise securing the signatures of their young midfield group, which includes out-of-contract youngster Darcy Wilson, star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera - whose two-year deal expires next year - and big improver Hugo Garcia.

"We are officially out the Lachie Neale race," Lyon told 3AW ahead of Saturday's clash against Port Adelaide.

"Not because we don't value him and he wouldn't be incredible, but we're just not in a position to do it with our young midfield and what we're trying to do and commit and sign.

"So Lachie knows that, Tom Petroro his manager knows that.

"He has a number of suitors, which is great for Lachie and his personal situation, he's figuring out what's best."

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Former Fremantle coach Lyon couldn't resist getting in a jab at Neale's current coach Chris Fagan when discussing former Docker Neale's potential move away from the Lions.

"I wasn't thrilled when Chris met Lachie in Darwin when I was at the Dockers before he signed," Lyon joked.

It's the latest jab in a long-running war of words between the Saints and Fagan regarding luring players to their clubs.

Lyon also revealed his full support for Saints assistant Corey Enright, who is in contention for the vacant Carlton coaching job.

"We talk openly," Lyon said of the relationship between himself and assistant Enright.

"'Boris' [Enright] said 'all disclosure, I'm meeting them', and I said 'mate, I'll drive you there'.

"So I'm really supportive, [we've] created a lot of opportunity at the Saints, which we want to do for all of our people and see assistants become senior coaches.

"If it goes his way, there'd be no one more thrilled [than Lyon] but obviously we've got a job to do today."

Lachie Neale handballs during Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Lyon downplayed talk of a succession plan between himself and Enright, instead highlighting his own conscious decision to fast-track Enright's development.

"I've brought him inside a lot of meetings that you don't necessarily have to choose to bring assistants into, so hopefully that will help his development," Lyon said.

"In my own personal experience, when I fluked the AFL job I wasn't prepared for the relationship with the [general manager] of footy role, the media... so I've let him into all the meetings, all the medial [discussions], all the list management, all the planning, and shared a lot of thoughts with him."

With luckless forward Max King progressing well after a hamstring injury, Lyon tempered expectations for the 25-year-old's imminent return.

"Zero," Lyon said when asked about the chance of Max King playing next week against Geelong.

"He'll play in the next few weeks."